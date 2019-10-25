App
Oct 25, 2019 07:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for the Indian market

SGX Nifty is indicating a negative start for the Indian market on October 25. Around 07:35 hours IST, Nifty futures were at 11,586.50, down 29 points or 0.25 percent on Singapore exchange.

highlights

  • Oct 25, 07:44 AM (IST)

    Asian markets update: Asian shares inched up on Friday, tracking small gains in world markets as positive earnings offset economic growth concerns, while sterling weakened as the prospect of a UK election added fresh uncertainty to Brexit dramas, reported Reuters. 

    In early trade in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.13 percent higher.

  • Oct 25, 07:42 AM (IST)

    US markets update: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Thursday following strong quarterly reports from several technology companies, including Microsoft Corp, but dour results from 3M Co stymied the Dow Jones Industrial Average, reported Reuters.

    Microsoft shares gained 2 percent as the tech giant's outlook for cloud computing services surpassed analysts' expectations, while shares of PayPal Holdings Inc rose 8.6 percent on the payments company's strong full-year earnings forecast. Microsoft and PayPal were the top boosts to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

  • Oct 25, 07:41 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

