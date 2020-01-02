Market Live: Nifty holds 12,200, Sensex up 100 pts; metal stocks shine

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jan 02, 2020 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Tata Motors share price gains
Prakash Industries secures allocation of long-term coal linkages:
MOIL hikes product prices:
Rupee Opens:
Oil Prices:
SGX Nifty Update:
Metal Index outperform other indices:
India December 2019 IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.7 versus 51.2 in Novemebr 2019.
Buzzing Stock: Share price of auto major Tata Motors gained a percent after global research firm Citi maintained a buy rating on the stock with target at Rs 200 per share. The firm has a positive stance on the JLR recovery while domestic commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle volumes remain weak in December.
Sun TV, Zee Ent fall 2-4% after TRAI sets new rules on tariff framework
TRAI said that it had decided to modify certain provisions of the new tariff order (NTO), implemented in February 2019, to address the issue of huge discounts offered by broadcasters when channels are sold as a bouquet vis-à-vis sum of the cost of à la carte channels.
Prakash Industries secures allocation of long-term coal linkages: Prakash Industries share price surged 14 percent on January 2 after company secured allocation of long-term coal linkages of 1.69 lakh MT per annum.
Gold price today: Yellow metal edges higher on softer dollar; use dips to buy
On the MCX, Gold contracts for February were trading higher by Rs 25, or 0.06 percent, at Rs 39,092 per 10 gram at 0910 hours.
Buzzing: Apollo Pipes share price gained 5 percent onJanuary 2 after company registered a healthy volume growth of 15 percent in the third quarter of Financial Year 20 (Q3 FY20).
Road ahead: Experts say Nifty could record double-digit gains in 2020 also
Going by initial estimates from experts, the year 2020 could turn out to be a year in which benchmark indices could deliver another double-digit returns.
MOIL hikes product prices: MOIL share price rose over 2 percent on January 2 after company revised the prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products, effective from 01.01.2020.
Hot Stocks: Balrampur Chini may give up to 20% return in the next 1-3 months
VIX has seen been in decline mode and hit a 30-month low last week. Some bounce back can be seen from lower and may keep the market in check.