Market Live: Subdued moves continue on D-Street, Nifty hovers around 11,550; banks fall

Market Update: Equity benchmarks continued to trade flat after giving up almost all gains, with the Nifty hovering around 11,550.

At 11:15 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 12.30 points or 0.03% at 38266.45, and the Nifty down 0.00 points or 0.00% at 11551.80. The market breadth is narrow as 1,194 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,046 shares, while 142 shares are unchanged.

Banks continue to be the losers along with metals, infra, and FMCG names. Meanwhile, IT continues to be the lead gainer.

Wipro and Coal India are the top gainers on both indices, while Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and BPCL have lost the most.