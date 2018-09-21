Market Live: Strong start on D-Street, Sensex surges 200 points, Nifty reclaims 11,300; Yes Bank tanks 30%

Live now
Sep 21, 2018 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
YES BANK TANKS 30%; RECOVERS MARGINALLY Shares of Yes Bank dropped 30 percent in the opening trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shortened Rana Kapoor's term as CEO and Managing Director. The lender said on September 19 that the RBI had extended Rana Kapoor's term till January 31, 2019. The RBI had on August 30 given its approval for the extension of Kapoor's term as CEO and MD.
Market opens It’s a good start to the market on this Friday morning as benchmark indices have begun on a good note. Positive global cues and a stronger start to the rupee is aiding sentiment on D-Street. The Nifty reclaimed 11,300 in the opening minutes.
The Sensex is up 171.63 points or 0.46% at 37292.85, while the Nifty is higher by 69.20 points or 0.62% at 11303.60. The market breadth is positive as 461 shares advanced, against a decline of 129 shares, while 61 shares were unchanged.
Barring information technology names, all sectoral indices are trading in the green, with maximum gains visible in banks, auto, metals, pharma, and energy names. In the midcaps space, steel stocks are performing well. Overall, the Nifty Midcap index is trading higher by a percent.
Among stocks, shares of Yes Bank has fallen 15 percent following current MD & CEO Rana Kapoor’s term being cut short. Jet Airways is lower by 6 percent on the back of IT surveys at its premises.
Rupee opens higher The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It has opened higher by 52 paise at 71.85 per dollar versus 72.37 Wednesday.
The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72.46 in the previous session. September contract open interest declined 3.93% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.
We expect the USD-INR to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in pair to initiate short positions, it added.
Going forward, given the speed and the extent of fall, a small rebound cannot be ruled out up to 11,400 levels once again.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices opened on positive note on the last day of the week with Nifty trading above 11,250.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 190.21 points at 37,311.43, while Nifty is up 20.90 points at 11,255.30.
Yes Bank and Jet Airways are down 10 percent, while Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy's Lab, Axis Bank, RBL Bank are among gainers in the pre-opening trade.
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Yes Bank : Reserve Bank of India has intimated that Shri Rana Kapoor may continue as the MD & CEO till January 31, 2019, and the board of directors of the bank are scheduled to meet on September 25 to decide on the future course of action.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 39.5 points or 0.35 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,351- level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all the news, views and analysis from the markets in India and around the world.