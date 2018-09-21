Market Live: Strong start on D-Street, Sensex surges 200 points, Nifty reclaims 11,300; Yes Bank tanks 30%

Market opens It’s a good start to the market on this Friday morning as benchmark indices have begun on a good note. Positive global cues and a stronger start to the rupee is aiding sentiment on D-Street. The Nifty reclaimed 11,300 in the opening minutes.

The Sensex is up 171.63 points or 0.46% at 37292.85, while the Nifty is higher by 69.20 points or 0.62% at 11303.60. The market breadth is positive as 461 shares advanced, against a decline of 129 shares, while 61 shares were unchanged.

Barring information technology names, all sectoral indices are trading in the green, with maximum gains visible in banks, auto, metals, pharma, and energy names. In the midcaps space, steel stocks are performing well. Overall, the Nifty Midcap index is trading higher by a percent.

Among stocks, shares of Yes Bank has fallen 15 percent following current MD & CEO Rana Kapoor’s term being cut short. Jet Airways is lower by 6 percent on the back of IT surveys at its premises.