Market Live: Sharp selloff, weak rupee drag D-Street! Sensex breaches 38K, Nifty tests 11,450-mark

Rupee Outlook: "We are looking at the new low for rupee at around 73.20 to the dollar. We expect this weakness to continue as so far there has not been any intervention from RBI," Gaurang Somaiya, Currency Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

Considering US-China trade war tensions and the consistent fall in emerging market currencies, the correction is not only restricted to currency but also to equity and other markets, he said, adding the stability in currency market is possible only due to any change in policy from the government and RBI.

He feels the rupee may stabilise around 70-70.50 to the dollar in next 3-6 months if above factors stabilise including crude oil prices.