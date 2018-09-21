Market Live: Sharp selloff grips market, Sensex & Nifty turn negative; DHFL crashes 40%

Live now
Sep 21, 2018 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
YES BANK TANKS 30%
Market opens
Rupee opens higher
Market Update A sharp selloff in banks along with sectoral indices such as automobiles, FMCG, pharma as well as a bigger selloff in midcaps has dragged the equity markets. They have given up all of their gains.
The Sensex is down 2.02 points or 0.01% at 37119.20, while the Nifty is lower by 26.50 points or 0.24% at 11207.90. The market breadth is negative as 867 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,542 shares, while 156 shares were unchanged.
Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Indian Oil are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, HUL, and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most.
JUST IN: Southwest monsoon is likely to see a withdrawal by September-end, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting Cogencis.
RIL production ceases in KG-D6 basin field: MA (D26) field in Block KG-DWN-98/3 (KGD6), which is being operated by Reliance Industries (RIL) as an operator of the joint venture between company, BP and NIKO, has ceased production on September 17, 2018.
Post cessation, activities related to safe shutdown of field are underway. Production from the field had been under natural decline and facing continuous challenges due to high water production and sand ingress.
The field has cumulatively produced about 0.53 TCF of Gas and 31.4 Million Barrel of Oil & Condensate and had no remaining reserves.
Sun Pharma gets Australian Regulator nod for Ilumya: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has received the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approval for its speciality product, Ilumya (tildrakizumab) for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy.
Ilumya is contraindicated in patients with a previous serious hypersensitivity reaction to tildrakizumab or to any of the excipients in Ilumyatm, and in patients with clinically important active infections, e.g. active tuberculosis.
Buzzing: Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) gained 2.6 percent after bank concluded the issuance of USD 650 Mio Green Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes programme.
The bank has concluded the issue of USD 650 Mio Green Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes having maturity of 5 years and coupon of 4.5 percent payable semi annually under Regulation-S.
The Bonds will be issued through its London branch as September 28, 2018 and shall be listed on Singapore Stock Exchange and lndia lnternational Exchange, GIFT City.
Market Update: Benchmark indices cut some of its morning gains with Nifty hovering around 11,300 mark.
At 11:42 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 228.68 points at 37,349.90, while Nifty is up 62.60 points at 11,297. About 1103 shares have advanced, 1187 shares declined, and 163 shares are unchanged.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, ITC and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the positive contributors to the Sensex.
Among the sectors, PSU banking are leading with 2 percent gains, followed by energy, auto, infra, metal and pharma. On the other side, IT space is down 0.5 percent as rupee is trading higher by 60 paise at around 71.80 per dollar.
Buzzing: Cipla share price gained 1.6 percent after the pharma company received approval from the US health regulator for anti-nausea drug.
Cipla has received approval from US Food and Drug Administration for Palonosetron Hydrocholride injectable, which is available in strength of 0.25 mg/5ml.
Gravita expands production capacity: Shares of Gravita India rose nearly 9 percent after company expanded its production capacity of Chittoor plant.
The company has expanded the capacity of its existing plant located at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh by installing new washing line and PPCP Granules extrusion lines which is having annual capacity or 4,800 MTPA.
The production from said plant will cater the needs of PP/HDPE moulding & fiber industries globally.
Buzzing: Shares of Dilip Buildcon added more than 3 percent after company declared lowest bidder for metro rail project of Rs 228.96 crore.
The company has been declared lowest bidder (L-1) by the Madhya Pradesh, Metro Rail Co, Urban Administration and Development Department, Bhopal (MP) for a metro rail project in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
UNITED SPIRITS UNDER PRESSURE AFTER PROFIT WARNING BY DIAGEO
Shares of United Spirits are under pressure on Friday morning. The shares are down almost 5 percent after its promoter Diageo issued profit warnings based on forex volatility.
Diageo is reportedly foreseeing £175 m hit on sales and £45 m hit on EBITDA on the back of forex volatility.
Quality is the theme of 2018 rally; like realty, infra and consumption themes
While DII inflows have been positive, they have slowed down in past few months. One fear is will this figure come down due to lack of performance/mismatch of investor expectation.
Market Update It has been a steady move on the market so far on this Friday morning. The Nifty is trading well above 11,300-mark.
Good global cues along with a stronger rupee are aiding sentiment on D-Street.
Among sectors, auto, banks, energy, metals and pharma names are trading in the green, while stocks in the midcaps space are trading flat.
The Sensex is up 315.02 points or 0.85% at 37436.24, while the Nifty is higher by 89.50 points or 0.80% at 11323.90. The market breadth is positive as 1,184 shares advanced, against a decline of 815 shares, while 130 shares were unchanged.
Shares of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are the top gainers on both indices, while Yes Bank, Infosys and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most.
While Nifty lost over 500 points in 15 sessions, over 60 Nifty500 stocks slipped 10-30%
As many as 67 stocks in the Nifty500 index saw a double-digit cut since August 28 as breaks below 11,250.
IT STOCKS TAKE A HIT ON RUPEE APPRECIATION
Frontline information technology names such as Infosys, TCS, and HCL Tech, among others, are trading lower as the rupee gained over 50 paise in the opening trade. Here is a look at their price chart on an intraday basis.
STRIDES PHARMA JUMPS 3.5% AFTER NOD FOR AUSTRALIAN SUBSIDIARY MERGER
Shares of Strides Pharma gained about 3.5 percent in the opening trade on Friday as Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) cleared the merger of Arrow Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Strides Pharma Science and Apotex Australia.
At 0947 hours, the stock was quoting at Rs 507.7, up 3.65 perecnt from previous day’s close.
The company on Thursday informed the exchanges that ACCC would not contest the merger of two companies.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is hovering around 71.97 per US dollar levels. Here is a look at the chart of the currency. Image: Bloomberg.com
GOLD PRICES EDGE HIGHER
News agency Reuters is reporting that gold has edged up to hit its highest in nearly a week on Thursday as the US dollar slumped, its safe-haven appeal lessened by reduced fears over the near-term impact of Sino-US trade tensions.
The dollar hit a nine-week low against a basket of major currencies, while world stocks bounced up amid continued relief that fresh US and Chinese tariffs on reciprocal imports were less harsh than originally feared.
Spot gold gained 0.2 percent at $1,205.89 per ounce by 1:36 p.m. EST (1736 GMT), having hit its highest since last Friday at $1,028.31. US gold futures for December delivery settled up $3, or 0.3 percent, at $1,211.30 per ounce.
STEEL STOCKS CONTINUE RALLY
Majority steel names are buzzing in trade today. They have extended their rally from Wednesday. Names such as Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Steel Authority of India, among others, are all trading higher.
CIPLA RISES 2% ON USFDA NOD TO DRUG
Shares of Cipla rose around 2 percent on Friday morning as investors bet on an approval to a drug by US Food and Drug Administration.
CNBC-TV18 reported that the firm received the regulatory approval for Palonosetron Hydrocholride Injectable (0.25 Mg/5ml). It is used to prevent nausea & vomiting during chemotherapy.
JET AIRWAYS IN FOCUS AFTER I-T CONDUCTS SURVEYS AT ITS OFFICE
Jet Airways has tumbled around 6 percent among reports of a survey being conducted by Income Tax officials at its premises.
With this, the fall in the stock in the past one month has risen to 24 percent, while in the past three days, it fell around 13 percent.
The stock this morning has touched a fresh 52-week low of Rs 224.70 as well. It touched an intraday high of Rs 233.55 and an intraday low of Rs 224.70.
It's a strong start on Friday morning for the market. However, Yes Bank is the major loser in trade so far. Here is a look at the Sensex heatmap of how stocks have performed. Take a look.
YES BANK TANKS 30%; RECOVERS MARGINALLY Shares of Yes Bank dropped 30 percent in the opening trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shortened Rana Kapoor's term as CEO and Managing Director. The lender said on September 19 that the RBI had extended Rana Kapoor's term till January 31, 2019. The RBI had on August 30 given its approval for the extension of Kapoor's term as CEO and MD.
Market opens It’s a good start to the market on this Friday morning as benchmark indices have begun on a good note. Positive global cues and a stronger start to the rupee is aiding sentiment on D-Street. The Nifty reclaimed 11,300 in the opening minutes.
The Sensex is up 171.63 points or 0.46% at 37292.85, while the Nifty is higher by 69.20 points or 0.62% at 11303.60. The market breadth is positive as 461 shares advanced, against a decline of 129 shares, while 61 shares were unchanged.
Barring information technology names, all sectoral indices are trading in the green, with maximum gains visible in banks, auto, metals, pharma, and energy names. In the midcaps space, steel stocks are performing well. Overall, the Nifty Midcap index is trading higher by a percent.
Among stocks, shares of Yes Bank has fallen 15 percent following current MD & CEO Rana Kapoor’s term being cut short. Jet Airways is lower by 6 percent on the back of IT surveys at its premises.
Rupee opens higher The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It has opened higher by 52 paise at 71.85 per dollar versus 72.37 Wednesday.
Going forward, given the speed and the extent of fall, a small rebound cannot be ruled out up to 11,400 levels once again.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices opened on positive note on the last day of the week with Nifty trading above 11,250.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 190.21 points at 37,311.43, while Nifty is up 20.90 points at 11,255.30.
Yes Bank and Jet Airways are down 10 percent, while Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy's Lab, Axis Bank, RBL Bank are among gainers in the pre-opening trade.
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Yes Bank : Reserve Bank of India has intimated that Shri Rana Kapoor may continue as the MD & CEO till January 31, 2019, and the board of directors of the bank are scheduled to meet on September 25 to decide on the future course of action.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 39.5 points or 0.35 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,351- level on the Singaporean Exchange.