Market Live: Sharp selloff grips market, Sensex & Nifty turn negative; DHFL crashes 40%

Market Update A sharp selloff in banks along with sectoral indices such as automobiles, FMCG, pharma as well as a bigger selloff in midcaps has dragged the equity markets. They have given up all of their gains.

The Sensex is down 2.02 points or 0.01% at 37119.20, while the Nifty is lower by 26.50 points or 0.24% at 11207.90. The market breadth is negative as 867 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,542 shares, while 156 shares were unchanged.

Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Indian Oil are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, HUL, and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most.