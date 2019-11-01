Market Live: Nifty around 11,900; auto stocks in focus, Yes Bank dips 4% ahead of Q2 nos

Live now
Nov 01, 2019 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Auto stocks in focus
Bajaj Auto gains post October sales nos: The stock touched record high of Rs 3,289.50 after company sold 4.63 lakh units in October 2019, lower by 9 percent compared to 5.06 lakh units sold in same month last year, but it was higher than Nomura expectations of 4.36 lakh units.
Yes Bank declines 4% ahead of Q2 nos: Shares of private lender Yes Bank declined 4.6 percent in the early trade on November 1 after foreign broking house Morgan Stanley kept an underweight rating on the stock with a target of Rs 55 per share. The company is going to announce its Q2FY20 numbers today.
Buzzing: Share price of Ahluwalia Contracts India gained nearly 14 percent in the early trade on November 1 after company won a contract worth Rs 521 crore.
Market Opens: It is flat start for the Indian indices on November 1 with Nifty holding above 11,850
The Sensex is up 62.59 points at 40,191.64, while Nifty is up 10.80 points at 11,888.30. About 491 shares have advanced, 224 shares declined, and 41 shares are unchanged.
Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, ITC, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Britannia, Hero MotoCorp are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Yes Bank, ONGC, BPCL, Bajaj Auto and RIL.
Among sectors, buying seen in the pharma, IT and FMCG stocks, while infra, auto, energy and metal are trading under pressure.
Escorts October sales numbers: Escorts Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in October 2019 sold 13,353 tract0rs registering a growth of 1.6 percent against 13,140 tractors sold in October 2018.
Domestic tractor sales in October 2019 at 13,034 tractors registering a growth of 1.3 percent against 12,867 tractors in October 2018.
Export for the month of October 2019 at 319 tractors registering a growth of 16.8 percent as against 273 tractors sold in October 2018.
Cochin Shipyard signs contract: Cochin Shipyard signed the Phase-III contract for Construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier. The Phase-III contract covers the operational and harbour acceptance trials of various equipment and systems installed onboard and also the Sea Trials of the Carrier.
Rupee opens lower at 70.98 per dollar: The Indian rupee opened lower at 70.98 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close 70.92. On October 31, the rupee erased its initial gains to end marginally lower at 70.92 against the US dollar due to dollar buying by importers and banks.
Rising crude prices and month-end dollar demand from oil importers weighed on the rupee sentiment.