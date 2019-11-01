Market Live: Nifty around 11,900; auto stocks in focus, Yes Bank dips 4% ahead of Q2 nos

Market Opens: It is flat start for the Indian indices on November 1 with Nifty holding above 11,850

The Sensex is up 62.59 points at 40,191.64, while Nifty is up 10.80 points at 11,888.30. About 491 shares have advanced, 224 shares declined, and 41 shares are unchanged.

Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, ITC, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Britannia, Hero MotoCorp are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Yes Bank, ONGC, BPCL, Bajaj Auto and RIL.

Among sectors, buying seen in the pharma, IT and FMCG stocks, while infra, auto, energy and metal are trading under pressure.