Market Live: SGX Nifty, weak Asian markets indicate negative opening post Budget

USFDA Issues 12 Observations to Biocon's 3 Malaysian Units

Biocon Sdn Bhd's Insulin Glargine Drug Substance, Drug Product and Device assembly facilities in Malaysia underwent a pre-approval inspection by the US FDA between June 24 and July 5, 2019, the company said in its BSE filling.

The inspection across these 3 units concluded with 12 observations issued on the Form 483, it added.



Biocon said it would respond to the FDA with a corrective and preventive action plan and is confident of addressing these observations expeditiously.