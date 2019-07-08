Market Live: SGX Nifty, weak Asian markets indicate negative opening post Budget

USFDA Issues 12 Observations to Biocon's 3 Malaysian Units
Biocon Sdn Bhd's Insulin Glargine Drug Substance, Drug Product and Device assembly facilities in Malaysia underwent a pre-approval inspection by the US FDA between June 24 and July 5, 2019, the company said in its BSE filling.
The inspection across these 3 units concluded with 12 observations issued on the Form 483, it added.
Biocon said it would respond to the FDA with a corrective and preventive action plan and is confident of addressing these observations expeditiously.
Jul 08, 08:43 AM (IST)
Asia Update:
Stocks in Asia were trading lower in morning after a strong US jobs report lowered expectations of a rate cut by Federal Reserve in coming policy meetings.
China's Shanghai Composite fell 3 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi declined 1-2 percent.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know
The positive momentum built up from the start of week fizzled out in the last session after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget and Nifty ended with 0.2 percent gains for the week ended July 5, forming Shooting Star formation on the weekly scale.
SGX Nifty fell 62 points and Asian markets traded lower, indicating negative opening for India post Budget.