you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 23, 2019 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty below 12,200 in pre-opening, Sensex falls 100 pts; rupee opens flat

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India.

highlights

  • December 23, 2019 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session on December 23.

    At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 47.55 points or 0.11% at 41729.09, and the Nifty down 78.40 points or 0.64% at 12193.40.

  • December 23, 2019 08:52 AM IST

    Brokerages view: Source - CNBC-TV18-

    Jefferies on Sun Pharma
    Buy rating, target at Rs 520 per share
    Halol gets eight observations, of which one could be serious
    It’s failed to ensure ‘data integrity’ for environmental monitoring system 
    While there is no citation of any instance of this, it could still be serious
    Key for co remains its specialty business, where we remain positive

    Goldman Sachs on M&M
    Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 672 per share
    Highly diversified biz structure resulted in lower valuation multiples 
    Focus on core biz segments could drive additional value for co
    Creation of position of MD & CEO aimed to implement plans around auto biz

    Jefferies on IndiaMart
    Maintain buy call, target at Rs 2,500 per share
    It is the dominant B2B classified platform in India 
    Co has strong moats to defend it against competition
    Expect 20% revenue CAGR over FY20-22 despite macro headwinds 
    Margin should expand to 28% by FY22 from 16% in FY19 
    It is also free cash flow positive helped by upfront collections & low capex

    Citi on Mindtree
    Neutral call, target raised to Rs 800 from Rs 765 per share
    Co continues to focus on improving FY20 revenue growth & margin
    Margin will likely improve sequentially 
    Valuations at 17.5x 1-yr forward consensus EPS, is not cheap 
    Revise FY20/21 EPS by 1% & raise target multiple to 16x 
    Merger of co & L&T Infotech needs to be monitored in medium term

    Credit Suisse on Sun Pharma
    Maintain neutral rating, target at Rs 450 per share
    Warning letter unlikely for Halol; approvals likely delayed for 3-6 months
    Stock has further overhang from potential fine in price fixing litigation

  • December 23, 2019 08:41 AM IST

    Asian markets trade firm: Asian markets idled near 18-month highs on Monday as volumes weakened ahead of the Christmas holiday break and investors squared off their positions, taking home hefty gains made earlier this month.

  • December 23, 2019 08:32 AM IST

  • December 23, 2019 08:30 AM IST

  • December 23, 2019 08:26 AM IST

    Dollar Update: The dollar held firm at start of holiday-thinned week on Monday after US data pointed to solid economic growth while the British pound found some stability after having suffered its biggest weekly fall in three years.

  • December 23, 2019 08:16 AM IST

  • December 23, 2019 08:15 AM IST

