Market Live: Nifty below 12,200 in pre-opening, Sensex falls 100 pts; rupee opens flat

Brokerages view: Source - CNBC-TV18-

Jefferies on Sun Pharma

Buy rating, target at Rs 520 per share

Halol gets eight observations, of which one could be serious

It’s failed to ensure ‘data integrity’ for environmental monitoring system

While there is no citation of any instance of this, it could still be serious

Key for co remains its specialty business, where we remain positive

Goldman Sachs on M&M

Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 672 per share

Highly diversified biz structure resulted in lower valuation multiples

Focus on core biz segments could drive additional value for co

Creation of position of MD & CEO aimed to implement plans around auto biz

Jefferies on IndiaMart

Maintain buy call, target at Rs 2,500 per share

It is the dominant B2B classified platform in India

Co has strong moats to defend it against competition

Expect 20% revenue CAGR over FY20-22 despite macro headwinds

Margin should expand to 28% by FY22 from 16% in FY19

It is also free cash flow positive helped by upfront collections & low capex

Citi on Mindtree

Neutral call, target raised to Rs 800 from Rs 765 per share

Co continues to focus on improving FY20 revenue growth & margin

Margin will likely improve sequentially

Valuations at 17.5x 1-yr forward consensus EPS, is not cheap

Revise FY20/21 EPS by 1% & raise target multiple to 16x

Merger of co & L&T Infotech needs to be monitored in medium term

Credit Suisse on Sun Pharma

Maintain neutral rating, target at Rs 450 per share

Warning letter unlikely for Halol; approvals likely delayed for 3-6 months

Stock has further overhang from potential fine in price fixing litigation