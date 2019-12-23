Market Live: Nifty below 12,200 in pre-opening, Sensex falls 100 pts; rupee opens flat

Live now
Dec 23, 2019 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Asian markets trade firm:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session on December 23.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 47.55 points or 0.11% at 41729.09, and the Nifty down 78.40 points or 0.64% at 12193.40.
Brokerages view: Source - CNBC-TV18-
Jefferies on Sun Pharma
Buy rating, target at Rs 520 per share
Halol gets eight observations, of which one could be serious
It’s failed to ensure ‘data integrity’ for environmental monitoring system
While there is no citation of any instance of this, it could still be serious
Key for co remains its specialty business, where we remain positive
Goldman Sachs on M&M
Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 672 per share
Highly diversified biz structure resulted in lower valuation multiples
Focus on core biz segments could drive additional value for co
Creation of position of MD & CEO aimed to implement plans around auto biz
Jefferies on IndiaMart
Maintain buy call, target at Rs 2,500 per share
It is the dominant B2B classified platform in India
Co has strong moats to defend it against competition
Expect 20% revenue CAGR over FY20-22 despite macro headwinds
Margin should expand to 28% by FY22 from 16% in FY19
It is also free cash flow positive helped by upfront collections & low capex
Citi on Mindtree
Neutral call, target raised to Rs 800 from Rs 765 per share
Co continues to focus on improving FY20 revenue growth & margin
Margin will likely improve sequentially
Valuations at 17.5x 1-yr forward consensus EPS, is not cheap
Revise FY20/21 EPS by 1% & raise target multiple to 16x
Merger of co & L&T Infotech needs to be monitored in medium term
Credit Suisse on Sun Pharma
Maintain neutral rating, target at Rs 450 per share
Warning letter unlikely for Halol; approvals likely delayed for 3-6 months
Stock has further overhang from potential fine in price fixing litigation
Stocks in the news: Titan, Cadila Healthcare, Tata Motors, Canara Bank, Yes Bank, HUDCO, NBCC
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Titan Company , UltraTech Cement , Nestle India will be added to BSE Sensex whereas Tata Motors , Tata Motors DVR , Vedanta , Yes Bank will be deleted from the BSE Sensex from December 23.
Asian markets trade firm: Asian markets idled near 18-month highs on Monday as volumes weakened ahead of the Christmas holiday break and investors squared off their positions, taking home hefty gains made earlier this month.
Deploy Modified Call Butterfly strategy in Nifty: Shubham Agarwal
Underlying forecast optimism is turning into over optimism hence following the longs in Nifty shall be done with a bit of prudence, hence Modified Call Butterfly is advised.
Dollar Update: The dollar held firm at start of holiday-thinned week on Monday after US data pointed to solid economic growth while the British pound found some stability after having suffered its biggest weekly fall in three years.
Institutional Trading Activity