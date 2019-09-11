Market Live: Nifty holds 11,000, Sensex flat; Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland in focus

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 11, 2019 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Tata Motors gains 4%:
Rupee Opens:
Crude Update:
Asian markets firm:
Wall Street ends mixed:
SGX Nifty Update:
Tata Motors gains 4%: Share price of Tata Motors rose 4.5 percent on September 11 after company's retail sales in China continued to recover (up 17.4% year-on-year) as the company's local turnaround plan gathered momentum.
Market Opens: It is a flats start for the indices on September 11 on the back of firm global cues with Nifty holding above 11,000
The Sensex is up 52.97 points at 37,198.42, while Nifty is up 9.50 points at 11,012.50. About 561 shares have advanced, 263 shares declined, and 45 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, SBI, Sun Pharma, L&T, Axis Bank, Coal India are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are BPCL, IOC, HPCL, Gail India, Infosys, Wipro and Ashok Leyland.
On the sectoral front, buying seen in the metal, auto, pharma, bank and infra, while energy and IT sectors are marginally lower.
Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:
Macquarie on NCC
Outperform call, target cut to 108 from Rs 122 per share
Co remains our best midcap pick in the construction Space
Reduce FY20/21 earnings by 16%/10% to factor in AP slowdown
Non-AP order book sufficient to get Rs 11,000 cr of revenue
Balance sheet is in decent shape
HSBC on Glenmark
Maintain hold, target cut to Rs 435 from Rs 480 per share
Co aims to reduce debt by Rs 700-800 cr per year
Sale of stake in API & non-core assets can help but timing is uncertain
CLSA on HCL Technologies
Maintain buy call, target at Rs 1,380 per share
Digital business has lagged peers but is accelerating
Leveraging partnerships to drive cloud business
BUY on rebounding organic growth & undemanding valuation
Organic growth acceleration is being driven by large deal wins
CLSA on Axis Bank
Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 900 per share
Quality of unsecured retail loans is holding up
Management’s medium-term RoE target remains at 18%
Expect a turnaround in earnings from FY20
Independence for underwriting team can mitigate asset quality risks
HSBC on Escorts
Buy rating, target cut to Rs 770 from Rs 980 per share
Tractor demand may bottom out in H2
UP/Maharashtra/Gujarat likely to see pick-up post monsoons
MP/Rajasthan should continue to do well
Co has reduced inventory in recent months
Stock is cheap at 9x FY21e EPS
CLSA on Wipro
Sell call, target at Rs 220 per share
Poor execution despite early focus, investments & large acquisition
Was early to focus on digital
Made considerable acquisitions to beef up its presence in DX projects
While digital growth is comparable, overall growth rates lag peers
Weak Q2 guidance highlights company’s persistent execution challenges
Expect co to remain at the bottom of its peer growth range in FY21
CLSA on TCS
Maintain buy call, target at Rs 2,570 per share
Exploiting DX to expand addressable market
Digital driving overall growth
Buy for industry-leading growth and quality
Deal wins & strong execution indicate a sustained growth recovery
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Wednesday. It opened lower by 14 paise at 71.84 per dollar versus Monday's close 71.70.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 11,050.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 175.57 points or 0.47% at 37321.02, and the Nifty up 50.40 points or 0.46% at 11053.40.
India Motor Parts and Accessories at its meeting held on September 10, 2019, considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 1:2, i.e 1 equity shares for every 2 equity shares held.
Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Glenmark, Indiabulls Real, TCS, JSW Energy
Reliance Capital | DFM Foods | Quess Corp | Indiabulls Housing Finance | HCL Technologies and OBC are stocks, which are in news today.
Crude Update: Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed that crude stockpiles in the US fell last week by more than twice the amount that analysts had forecast.