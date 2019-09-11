App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 11, 2019 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty holds 11,000, Sensex flat; Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland in focus

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India.

highlights

  • Sep 11, 08:51 AM (IST)

  • Sep 11, 09:33 AM (IST)

    Tata Motors gains 4%: Share price of Tata Motors rose 4.5 percent on September 11 after company's retail sales in China continued to recover (up 17.4% year-on-year) as the company's local turnaround plan gathered momentum.

  • Sep 11, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is a flats start for the indices on September 11 on the back of firm global cues with Nifty holding above 11,000

    The Sensex is up 52.97 points at 37,198.42, while Nifty is up 9.50 points at 11,012.50.  About 561 shares have advanced, 263 shares declined, and 45 shares are unchanged. 

    Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, SBI, Sun Pharma, L&T, Axis Bank, Coal India are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are BPCL, IOC, HPCL, Gail India, Infosys, Wipro and Ashok Leyland.

    On the sectoral front, buying seen in the metal, auto, pharma, bank and infra, while energy and IT sectors are marginally lower.

  • Sep 11, 09:11 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:

    Macquarie on NCC
    Outperform call, target cut to 108 from Rs 122 per share
    Co remains our best midcap pick in the construction Space
    Reduce FY20/21 earnings by 16%/10% to factor in AP slowdown
    Non-AP order book sufficient to get Rs 11,000 cr of revenue 
    Balance sheet is in decent shape

    HSBC on Glenmark
    Maintain hold, target cut to Rs 435 from Rs 480 per share
    Co aims to reduce debt by Rs 700-800 cr per year
    Sale of stake in API & non-core assets can help but timing is uncertain

    CLSA on HCL Technologies 
    Maintain buy call, target at Rs 1,380 per share
    Digital business has lagged peers but is accelerating
    Leveraging partnerships to drive cloud business
    BUY on rebounding organic growth & undemanding valuation
    Organic growth acceleration is being driven by large deal wins 

    CLSA on Axis Bank 
    Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 900 per share
    Quality of unsecured retail loans is holding up
    Management’s medium-term RoE target remains at 18%
    Expect a turnaround in earnings from FY20 
    Independence for underwriting team can mitigate asset quality risks

    HSBC on Escorts 
    Buy rating, target cut to Rs 770 from Rs 980 per share
    Tractor demand may bottom out in H2 
    UP/Maharashtra/Gujarat likely to see pick-up post monsoons
    MP/Rajasthan should continue to do well
    Co has reduced inventory in recent months
    Stock is cheap at 9x FY21e EPS

    CLSA on Wipro 
    Sell call, target at Rs 220 per share
    Poor execution despite early focus, investments & large acquisition
    Was early to focus on digital 
    Made considerable acquisitions to beef up its presence in DX projects 
    While digital growth is comparable, overall growth rates lag peers
    Weak Q2 guidance highlights company’s persistent execution challenges
    Expect co to remain at the bottom of its peer growth range in FY21

    CLSA on TCS
    Maintain buy call, target at Rs 2,570 per share
    Exploiting DX to expand addressable market 
    Digital driving overall growth
    Buy for industry-leading growth and quality
    Deal wins & strong execution indicate a sustained growth recovery 

  • Sep 11, 09:07 AM (IST)

  • Sep 11, 09:03 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Wednesday. It opened lower by 14 paise at 71.84 per dollar versus Monday's close 71.70.

  • Sep 11, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 11,050.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 175.57 points or 0.47% at 37321.02, and the Nifty up 50.40 points or 0.46% at 11053.40.

  • Sep 11, 08:45 AM (IST)

    India Motor Parts and Accessories at its meeting held on September 10, 2019, considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 1:2, i.e 1 equity shares for every 2 equity shares held.

  • Sep 11, 08:29 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed that crude stockpiles in the US fell last week by more than twice the amount that analysts had forecast.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.