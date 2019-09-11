Market Live: Nifty holds 11,000, Sensex flat; Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland in focus

Brokerages View - Source - CNBC-TV18:

Macquarie on NCC

Outperform call, target cut to 108 from Rs 122 per share

Co remains our best midcap pick in the construction Space

Reduce FY20/21 earnings by 16%/10% to factor in AP slowdown

Non-AP order book sufficient to get Rs 11,000 cr of revenue

Balance sheet is in decent shape

HSBC on Glenmark

Maintain hold, target cut to Rs 435 from Rs 480 per share

Co aims to reduce debt by Rs 700-800 cr per year

Sale of stake in API & non-core assets can help but timing is uncertain

CLSA on HCL Technologies

Maintain buy call, target at Rs 1,380 per share

Digital business has lagged peers but is accelerating

Leveraging partnerships to drive cloud business

BUY on rebounding organic growth & undemanding valuation

Organic growth acceleration is being driven by large deal wins

CLSA on Axis Bank

Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 900 per share

Quality of unsecured retail loans is holding up

Management’s medium-term RoE target remains at 18%

Expect a turnaround in earnings from FY20

Independence for underwriting team can mitigate asset quality risks

HSBC on Escorts

Buy rating, target cut to Rs 770 from Rs 980 per share

Tractor demand may bottom out in H2

UP/Maharashtra/Gujarat likely to see pick-up post monsoons

MP/Rajasthan should continue to do well

Co has reduced inventory in recent months

Stock is cheap at 9x FY21e EPS

CLSA on Wipro

Sell call, target at Rs 220 per share

Poor execution despite early focus, investments & large acquisition

Was early to focus on digital

Made considerable acquisitions to beef up its presence in DX projects

While digital growth is comparable, overall growth rates lag peers

Weak Q2 guidance highlights company’s persistent execution challenges

Expect co to remain at the bottom of its peer growth range in FY21

CLSA on TCS

Maintain buy call, target at Rs 2,570 per share

Exploiting DX to expand addressable market

Digital driving overall growth

Buy for industry-leading growth and quality

Deal wins & strong execution indicate a sustained growth recovery