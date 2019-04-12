Market Live: Nifty above 11,600 in pre-opening, Sensex trades higher; rupee opens lower

Live now
Apr 12, 2019 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Crude Update:
Wall Street ends lower:
Asian markets trade lower:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open lower; 3 stocks which could give 5-8% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 36 points or 0.31 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,640-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude Update: Oil prices were firm on Friday, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and by US sanctions on petroleum exporters Iran and Venezuela.
Stocks in the news: TCS, Infosys, Jet Airways, Prabhat Dairy, Lumax Auto, Sterlite Tech
Here are stocks that are in the news today: Results on April 12: TCS, Infosys, Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel, Ashika Credit Capital, Gangotri Textiles, GTPL Hathway, Integrated Capital Services, Infomedia Press,
Wall Street ends lower: Healthcare stocks pulled Wall Street lower on Thursday as growing fears of a global economic slowdown countered upbeat economic data and investors waited for earnings season to kick into high gear.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping; 12 things to know
After a sharp fall on April 10, the market remained rangebound throughout the session on April 11 and closed on a flat note.
Asian markets trade lower: Asian shares were flat and US Treasury yields pulled back on Friday as investor caution prevailed ahead of the release of first-quarter corporate earnings, although stronger US economic data helped offset some concerns about global growth.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 33 points or 0.28 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,643-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.