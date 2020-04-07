Market Live: Sensex up over 1,200 pts, Nifty above 8,400; IndusInd Bank surges 15%

Live now
Apr 07, 2020
Gold prices in India surged more than 3 percent in futures market on April 7, as concerns about the economic fallout of the coronavirus on the global economy continued to fuel the safe-haven demand.
Buzzing: Shares of PNB Housing Finance hit their 5 percent upper price band at Rs 169.65 on BSE on April 7, a day after the company said it had signed an agreement with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Citibank to raise $100 million (about Rs 762 crore) for providing loans in the affordable housing segment.
Last week, India VIX cooled off considerably from a 12-year high, which is the only sign of relief because it indicates the possibility of volatility reducing.
Rupee opens higher: Indian rupee opened higher by 32 paise at 75.90 per dollar on Tuesday against Friday's close of 76.22.
Crude Updates: Oil rose on Tuesday amid hopes that the world’s biggest producers of crude will agree to curtail production as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the global economy, even as analysts cautioned the cuts may do little to boost demand.
Bitcoin rallied 7 percent on April 7 as investors turned to the digital currency amid the coronavirus outbreak that has roiled the equity markets.
Buzzing: Godrej Properties share price rose 10 percent in the early trade on April 7 after company reported 100 percent sequentially growth in its Q4FY20 booking.
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,174, target at Rs 1,235 and CESC with a stop loss of Rs 412, target at Rs 450.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on April 7 with Nifty above 8,400 level.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 1,224.05 points or 4.44% at 28815.00, and the Nifty up 338.90 points or 4.19% at 8422.70. About 766 shares have advanced, 93 shares declined, and 35 shares are unchanged.