Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turn red; Yes Bank plunges 10%

Buzzing stock: Shares of Glenmark Pharma declined over 1 percent intraday on October 9. The company has received tentative approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Dimethyl Fumarate delayed‐release capsules.

The approval to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA has been granted for 120 mg and 240 mg of Dimethyl Fumarate delayed‐release capsules, a generic version of Tecfidera capsules of Biogen Inc, the company said in a BSE release.