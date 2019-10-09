Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turn red; Yes Bank plunges 10%

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 09, 2019 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Buzzing stock:
Buzzing stock:
Buzzing stock:
Gold price today:
Brokerage view:
Market update:
Market update:
Rupee opens lower:
SGX Nifty update:
Nifty technical:
Crude oil update:
Asian Markets:
US Markets:
SGX Nifty:
Buzzing stock: Shares of Glenmark Pharma declined over 1 percent intraday on October 9. The company has received tentative approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Dimethyl Fumarate delayed‐release capsules.
The approval to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA has been granted for 120 mg and 240 mg of Dimethyl Fumarate delayed‐release capsules, a generic version of Tecfidera capsules of Biogen Inc, the company said in a BSE release.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 43.10 on October 9 ahead of a board meeting to consider share buyback.
There were pending buy orders of 1,89,071 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE at 0938 hours.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) fell as much as 7.7 percent intraday on October 9 after CDSL froze promoters' shareholding.
Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) has frozen shareholding of the promoters of debt-ridden mortgage lender DHFL due to delay in announcement of the company's financial earnings, reported PTI, quoting sources.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Divis Labs with stop loss of Rs 1600 and target of Rs 1750, Mindtree with stop loss at Rs 700 and target of Rs 760 and Zee Entertainment with stop loss at Rs 240 and target of Rs 270.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Aurobindo Pharma added nearly 5 percent in early trade on October 9 even after the company received seven observations from USFDA.
Shares jumped after the company said none of the observations are related to data integrity. The company added that it is confident of addressing these issues within the stipulated timeline.
Gold price today: Gold prices rose in domestic futures trade on October 9 as trade tensions between the US and China escalated which prompted investors to seek shelter in safe-havens such as Gold or Silver.
The yellow metal's December futures traded at Rs 38,479 per 10 gram, up by Rs 96 or 0.25 percent on the MCX around 09:20 hours IST.
Brokerage view: Tone for emerging market equities is muted across the globe. We are positive on select NBFCs as weaker hands exit the system and overweight on traditional quality banks.
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML)
Market update: The market is experiencing mild volatility. Within the first ten minutes of trade, Sensex saw a swing of 159 points between high and low of 37,663.12 and 37,503.74, respectively.
Market update: The Indian market traded flat in early deals as gains in shares of HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and ICICI Bank were offset by losses in those of TCS, Reliance Industries and Infosys.