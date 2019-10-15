Market Live: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty hovers above 11,400; Hero Moto, Maruti, Zee Ent top gainers

Live now
Oct 15, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bandhan Bank climbs 9% ahead of addition in MSCI index
Shares of Bandhan Bank rallied nearly 9 percent intraday on October 15 ahead of addition in the MSCI index tomorrow. Gruh Finance also gained 6 percent intraday.
Bandhan Bank will be included in the MSCI Global Standard Index, under largecap segment, with effect from October 16, 2019.
D-Street Buzz: IRCTC, HUL, Indiabulls Housing most active; metal stock loses shine
Benchmark indices are trading higher on October 15 with Nifty above 11,400 as buying seen in the selected auto, energy, infra and FMCG stocks.
Yes Bank gains over 3% after selling stake in Fortis Healthcare
Shares of Yes Bank rallied 3.5 percent intraday on October 15 after the lender sold stake in Fortis Healthcare.
"Yes Bank recovered Rs 645 crore of Religare exposure through sale of a 6.77 percent block of Fortis Healthcare shares," the private sector lender said in its BSE filing.
Buzzing stock: JSW Energy rallied 7 percent intraday on October 15, a day after the committee of creditors approved the company's resolution plan for Ind-Barath Utkal.
The company submitted a resolution plan for Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) Limited under the corporate insolvency resolution process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Adani Transmission jumped 13.5 percent intraday after the acquisition of transmission service provider in Gujarat.
"With this acquisition, the cumulative transmission network of the company will reach more than 14,000 ckt km of transmission line and more than 23,000 MVA transformation capacity, out of which more than 11,000 ckt km and more than 18,000 MVA are under steady-state operation," Adani Transmission said.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Asian Paints climbed over a percent to hit their fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,824.15 on BSE.
The stock looks on course to extend its winning spree into the fifth consecutive session. As of October 14 close, the stock has gained 31 percent in Calendar 2019 against a 6 percent rise in equity benchmark Sensex.
Will the rise in retail inflation deter RBI from cutting the repo rate?
The sharp jump in retail inflation to a 14-month high of 4 percent is primarily on account of rising food inflation, in vegetables and animal products. This is unlikely to stop the RBI from continuing with monetary easing to revive growth.
"There are several reasons to expect the continuation of monetary easing. Weak growth conditions, falling core inflation, lack of pricing power in the manufacturing sector and softening of services inflation from relatively high levels are some of them. We expect up to another 65bps rate cut in this cycle," said brokerage firm Anand Rathi.
Market update: Among the sectoral indices on BSE, Telecom and Metal fell over 1 percent. IT and Teck declined about half-a-percent. On the other hand, Power and Capital Goods climbed over 1 percent. Auto, Bank, FMCG and Finance gained up to 0.8 percent.
HUL Q2 results beat expectations: Should investors buy, sell or hold?
Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) climbed almost 2 percent on BSE in early trade on October 15, a day after the company reported a 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 1,848 crore for the July-September quarter on the back of better volume growth.