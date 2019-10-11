Market Live: Nifty above 11,250, Sensex around 38,000; Infosys top gainer, YES Bank drags

Bandhan Bank surges 20% on likely MSCI Index entry

Bandhan Bank gained 20 percent intraday on October 11 amid reports that the stock could be added to the MSCI Index in the coming week. Gruh Finance, which merged with the private sector lender, also climbed 20 percent.

Bandhan Bank could be added to the MSCI Index from October 16 following its acquisition of Gruh Finance. The National Company Law Tribunal had approved the merger in September and the record date was fixed as October 17 for determining the shareholders of Gruh Finance who will be entitled to equity shares of the bank.

The bank will issue and allot 568 equity shares for every 1,000 shares held by Gruh shareholders.