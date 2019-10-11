Market Live: Nifty above 11,250, Sensex around 38,000; Infosys top gainer, YES Bank drags

Live now
Oct 11, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian Terrain Fashions stock up 6% after ICRA's rating upgrade
Shares of Indian Terrain Fashions jumped over six percent in intraday trade on October 11 buoyed by a rating upgrade by ICRA. The agency had assigned a long-term rating of 'ICRA A-' with a stable outlook and a short-term rating of 'ICRA A2+' to the Rs 60 crore lines of credit (LOC) to the company, Indian Terrain said in an exchange filing.
ICRA said it expects the company’s performance to remain steady, supported by its established presence and ongoing efforts to expand in non-south markets and reduce its receivables.
Bandhan Bank surges 20% on likely MSCI Index entry
Bandhan Bank gained 20 percent intraday on October 11 amid reports that the stock could be added to the MSCI Index in the coming week. Gruh Finance, which merged with the private sector lender, also climbed 20 percent.
Bandhan Bank could be added to the MSCI Index from October 16 following its acquisition of Gruh Finance. The National Company Law Tribunal had approved the merger in September and the record date was fixed as October 17 for determining the shareholders of Gruh Finance who will be entitled to equity shares of the bank.
The bank will issue and allot 568 equity shares for every 1,000 shares held by Gruh shareholders.
These FMCG stocks may give 14-36% upside; Do you own any?
Market remained volatile in the last one month on the back of mixed domestic as well as global cues.
Passenger vehicle sales drop 24% in September
Domestic passenger vehicle sales dropped by 23.69 per cent in September to 2,23,317 units, down from 2,92,660 units in the year-ago period, making it the 11th consecutive month of decline in vehicle off-take.
Domestic car sales were down 33.4 per cent to 1,31,281 units last month as against 1,97,124 units in September 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday.
Motorcycle sales last month declined 23.29 per cent to 10,43,624 units as against 13,60,415 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in September declined 22.09 per cent to 16,56,774 units compared to 21,26,445 units in the year-ago month.
Indiabulls Ventures climbs 8% after board clears share buyback
Indiabulls Ventures rallied 8 percent in early trade after the board approved a buyback of 6.67 crore shares at Rs 150 per share at a meeting on October 11.
"The board approved a buyback of up to 6,66,66,666 fully paid-up equity shares having face value Rs 2 each of the company, representing 12.61 percent of its total existing fully paid-up equity at Rs 150 per share, through the tender offer route," Indiabulls Ventures said in its BSE filing.
Explosion sets Iran-owned oil tanker on fire near Saudi port city: Report
An explosion has set an Iranian oil tanker on fire near the Saudi port city of Jeddah, Iran's Students News Agency ISNA reported on Friday, adding that experts believed it was a "terrorist attack".
An explosion in an oil tanker that belongs to National Iranian Oil Company has set the vessel on fire 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah. The explosion has caused heavy damages and oil is spilling in the Red Sea, unnamed sources told ISNA. "Experts believe it was a terrorist attack."
Buzzing stock: Shares of Eveready Industries spiked 4 percent intraday on October 11 after the country’s largest dry-cell battery maker completed the sale of its land parcel in Chennai for Rs 100 crore to Alwarpet Properties. The stock also touched the upper circuit of Rs 44.15 per share.
Infosys Q2 profit may grow over 4%, CC revenue 3.5%; FY20 topline may be revised upwards
Infosys, the country's second largest software services provider, is expected to report strong earnings growth, with likely upward revision in full year revenue guidance, when it announces results for the September quarter on October 11.
Brokerages cut target price, revise estimates for TCS after a dull Q2 show
Credit Suisse has trim revenue estimates by 1 percent and EPS estimates by 5-7 percent adding that the company has a high-quality franchise but is not immune to an uncertain environment.