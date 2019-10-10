Market Live: Nifty opens below 11,300, Sensex down 100 pts; Yes Bank cracks 5%

Live now
Oct 10, 2019 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee opens higher: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened higher by 12 paise at 70.95 per dollar against previous close 71.07.
On Wednesday, the rupee pared most of its initial losses and settled the day marginally down by 5 paise as China offering to buy additional US goods to ease trade tensions bolstered hopes of a partial deal between the two major economies, said PTI.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 51 points loss or 0.45 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,287-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Manappuram Finance with stop loss at Rs 134 and target of Rs 155 and Raymond with stop loss at Rs 580 and target of Rs 650.
Edelweiss Securities expects the bank to report a YoY jump of 65.2 percent in its core PAT, which may come at Rs 1,520.5 crore for the September quarter.
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Bharti Airtel : Company announced successful pricing of $750 million 5.650% subordinated perpetual securities, aimed to achieve objectives of deleveraging & strengthening of the balance sheet.
Q2 earnings: As many as six companies will declare their results for the September quarter which include names like IndusInd Bank, TCS, Avantel Ltd, etc. among others.
US Fed minutes: Federal Reserve policymakers increasingly divided on way ahead
Most Federal Reserve policymakers supported the need for an interest rate cut in September, minutes of the central bank’s last policy meeting showed, but they remained divided on the path ahead for monetary policy.
As per media reports, the readout of the meeting, released on Wednesday, also showed that the Fed agreed it would soon need to discuss increasing the size of its balance sheet following ructions in short-term money markets. Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced an imminent expansion of the central bank’s assets on Tuesday.
A fabulous Wednesday for the bulls as Indian market snapped 6-day losing streak The S&P BSE Sensex rose by nearly 650 points while the Nifty50 was up nearly 200 points The final tally on D-Street - the S&P BSE Sensex rose 645 points to 38,177 while the Nifty50 closed 186 points higher at 11,313 on Wednesday.
US-China trade talks: China lowers expectations
Surprised and upset by the US blacklisting of Chinese companies, China has lowered expectations for significant progress from this week’s trade talks with the United States, Chinese government officials told Reuters, even as President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed fresh optimism.
Oil update: Oil futures were mixed on Wednesday as a Turkey-launched offensive in Syria and hopes of progress in ending the US-China trade war supported oil, but a build in US crude inventories held prices back.
Brent crude settled at $58.32 a barrel, up 8 cents, while US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $52.59 a barrel, down 4 cents.