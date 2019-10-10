Market Live: Nifty opens below 11,300, Sensex down 100 pts; Yes Bank cracks 5%

Rupee opens higher: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened higher by 12 paise at 70.95 per dollar against previous close 71.07.



On Wednesday, the rupee pared most of its initial losses and settled the day marginally down by 5 paise as China offering to buy additional US goods to ease trade tensions bolstered hopes of a partial deal between the two major economies, said PTI.