Market Live: Nifty turns positive for month, Sensex gains 400 pts; Indiabulls Housing surges 13%

Aug 09, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Sensex Gains 400 pts
USFDA completes audit of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories facility:
Britannia Industries Q1 net profit down marginally:
Nifty above 11,100:
Yes Bank falls nearly 3%:
Page Industries hits 52-week low on weak Q1 nos:
Crude Update:
Endurance Technologies surges 16%:
Wall Street ends higher:
Rupee ends higher on Thursday:
Asian markets trade higher:
SGX Nifty Update:
Kirloskar Oil Engines Climbs 2.5%
Company reported consolidated net profit at Rs 46.5 crore in quarter ended June 2019, down 1.7 percent against Rs 47.4 crore in same period last year.
Revenue also fell 4.3 percent to Rs 902.5 crore, from Rs 943 crore in same period.
Sensex Gains 400 pts:
Benchmark indices extended rally in noon with the Sensex rising 409.93 points or 1.10 percent to 37,737.29 and the Nifty climbing 128.10 points or 1.16 percent to 11,160.60.
About three shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.
Drug Approval
Alembic Pharmaceuticals said company has received tentative approval from US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.01 percent.
Record Date Fixed
"The board of directors of the company has fixed August 23, 2019 as the record date to determine eligible members entitled to receive the bonus debentures pursuant to the Scheme and further determined that the coupon rate per debenture shall be 8 percent per annum," Britannia Industries said.
USFDA completes audit of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories facility:
Audit of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories' formulations manufacturing facility at Shreveport, Louisiana, USA by the USFDA, has been completed on August 8, 2019. No Form 483 was issued at the end of the inspection.
D-Street Buzz: Banks rally led by RBL Bank; Indiabulls Housing zooms 12%, YES Bank drags
The top Nifty50 gainers include Indiabulls Housing Finance which zoomed 12 percent followed by Vedanta, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement and HDFC while the top losers are YES Bank, Coal India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Indian Oil Corporation and ITC.
Britannia Industries Q1 net profit down marginally:
The company's Q1FY20 net profit was down 3.5 percent at Rs 249 crore against Rs 258.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. However, revenue rose 6.2 percent at Rs 2,700.4 crore versus Rs 2,543.8 crore.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices are trading higher on August 9 with Nifty around 11,150 and Sensex up more than 300 points.
The Sensex is up 364.12 points or 0.98% at 37691.48, and the Nifty up 110.30 points or 1.00% at 11142.80. About 1439 shares have advanced, 531 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.
Nifty finds respite with Thursday turnaround, but needs push from HDFC Bank, RIL for further upside
Thursday's action could well be described as an act of defiance as global markets have been on treacherous path in past few sessions with US & China involved in a continuing trade war.