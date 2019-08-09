App
Aug 09, 2019 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty around 11,100, Sensex gains 150 pts; Endurance, Hexaware in focus

Among sectors, except IT other indices are trading positive led by the bank, auto, energy, infra, metal and pharma.

highlights

  • Aug 09, 09:56 AM (IST)

    Results Today: GAIL (India), BPCL, Shree Cements, Hindalco Industries, Britannia Industries, Cadila Healthcare, Sobha, BHEL, Oil India, Reliance Communications, RattanIndia Power, NEL Holdings, PC Jeweller, TTK Healthcare, SH Kelkar, Marksans Pharma, Hercules Hoists, Arshiya, Jamna Auto Industries, Kakatiya Cement, IG Petrochemicals, Royal Orchid Hotels, TV Today, Amber Enterprises, Vivimed Labs, MRF, Future Consumer, Speciality Restaurants, NCC, HG Infra Engineering, Century Plyboards, Kanoria Chemicals, ITD Cementation, Natco Pharma, PSP Projects, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, VIP Clothing, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Golden Tobacco, Tilaknagar Industries, Pfizer, Oswal Chemicals, Neogen Chemicals, Sun TV Network, Satin Creditcare, Subros, NHPC, NRB Bearing, Arvind Fashions, Uniphos Enterprises, Nitco, Shipping Corporation, Himatsingka Seide, Meghmani Organics, Gujarat Industries Power, Pokarna, Inox Wind, State Trading Corporation of India, SAIL, 63 Moons Technologies, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, VST Tillers, Balaji Telefilms, Varroc Engineering, Honeywell Automation

  • Aug 09, 09:39 AM (IST)

    Endurance Technologies surges 16%:

    Share price of Endurance Technologies rose nearly 17 percent on August 9 after company reported strong set of numbers in the quarter ended June 2019.

    The company's consolidated Q1FY20 net profit was up 32.9 percent at Rs 165.6 crore against Rs 124.6 crore in the year ago period.

  • Aug 09, 09:34 AM (IST)

    Dewan Housing Finance Corporation said in BSE release that its payment obligations falling due in the immediate future, may not be met as per their existing schedule.

  • Aug 09, 09:21 AM (IST)
  • Aug 09, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: Benchmark indices opened on positive note on August 9 with Nifty above 11,050 level.

    The Sensex is up 141.42 points at 37468.78, while Nifty is up 49.40 points at 11081.90. About 488 shares have advanced, 162 shares declined, and 17 shares are unchanged. 

    Hexaware, Tata Chemical, Mahanagar Gas, UltraTech Cement, Endurance, UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, are among major gainers on the indices in the early trading, while losers are DHFL, Tech Mahindra, BPCL, HPCL and Page Industries.

    Among sectors, except IT other indices are trading positive led by the bank, auto, energy, infra, metal and pharma.

  • Aug 09, 09:09 AM (IST)

    Yes Bank clarified that, the Capital Raising Committee of the bank would consider and approve, amongst other things, the issue price for equity shares of the bank, including a discount, if any, on August 14, 2019 instead of August 16, 2019.

  • Aug 09, 09:09 AM (IST)

  • Aug 09, 09:05 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 14 paise at 70.55 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close 70.69.

  • Aug 09, 09:03 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-opening: Indian indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 11,050.

    At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 216.18 points or 0.58% at 37543.54, and the Nifty up 55.80 points or 0.51% at 11088.30.

