Market Live: Sensex falls 100 pts, PSU Bank index top loser; Yes Bank mcap below Rs 10K cr

Recommendation

"Brigade Enterprises has a growing annuity income portfolio, which is likely to post a 25 percent CAGR over FY19-21E to Rs 450 crore, as Tech Garden and WTC Chennai may be commercialized. Strong brand equity, rich launch pipeline (around 6.0 million square feet) and stable Bangalore market (high affordability) would lift residential pre-sales. The completed annuity assets account for around 50 percent of its existing EV, implying attractive valuation for the residual business. Further, timely monetization in the hospitalization segment will unlock value. We retain buy with a revised target of Rs 252 from Rs 213 based on 1x (unchanged) NAV," Elara Capital said.