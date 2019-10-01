Market Live: Sensex falls 100 pts, PSU Bank index top loser; Yes Bank mcap below Rs 10K cr

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 01, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
IRCTC IPO Fully Subscribed
Rupee trades higher:
National Peroxide slips 4% on plant shutdown:
PNB Housing hits 52-week low:
Nifty below 11,450:
NBCC signs MoU for project of Rs 400 crore:
Bajaj Auto September auto sales:
JMC Projects secures new orders:
Dollar Update:
Rupee Opens:
Wall Street ends higher:
Crude Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
BSE 100 Index Falls More Than Half a Percent
'Don't expect a V-shaped recovery in economy, market; further re-rating difficult'
FIIs are concerned about global slowdown due to US-China trade war, Brexit, geo-political issues and premium valuation in developed countries like the US, says Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services.
Commentary After Sales Numbers
"We are positive that this festive season, with the onset of Navratra, will augur well for us and the automotive industry. This, in addition to factors such as the good monsoon and recently announced positive government initiatives should help revive the industry in the short term," Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M said.
Yes Bank shares fell more than 19 percent and the current market capitalisation stood at Rs 8,696 crore.
MOIL has signed MoU with Gujarat Mineral to set up new unit in Gujarat.
September Commercial Vehicle Sales
Eicher Motors said commercial vehicle sales in September dropped sharply by 43.2 percent to 3,784 units compared to same month last year.
September Tractor Sales
Total tractor sales increased 2.2 percent year-on-year to 10,855 units in September, Escorts said.
September Auto Sales
M&M said total tractor sales fell 2 percent year-on-year to 37,011 units in September 2019.
Numbers were ahead of Nomura expectation of 36,000 units.
Recommendation
"Brigade Enterprises has a growing annuity income portfolio, which is likely to post a 25 percent CAGR over FY19-21E to Rs 450 crore, as Tech Garden and WTC Chennai may be commercialized. Strong brand equity, rich launch pipeline (around 6.0 million square feet) and stable Bangalore market (high affordability) would lift residential pre-sales. The completed annuity assets account for around 50 percent of its existing EV, implying attractive valuation for the residual business. Further, timely monetization in the hospitalization segment will unlock value. We retain buy with a revised target of Rs 252 from Rs 213 based on 1x (unchanged) NAV," Elara Capital said.
Gainers and Losers