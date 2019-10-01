App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 01, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex falls 100 pts, PSU Bank index top loser; Yes Bank mcap below Rs 10K cr

The sectoral trend is mixed with Bank, Auto and Financial Service trading higher while IT and Metal fell over a percent each.

highlights

  • Oct 01, 01:37 PM (IST)

    BSE 100 Index Falls More Than Half a Percent

    BSE 100 Index Falls More Than Half a Percent
  • Oct 01, 01:21 PM (IST)

    Commentary After Sales Numbers

    "We are positive that this festive season, with the onset of Navratra, will augur well for us and the automotive industry. This, in addition to factors such as the good monsoon and recently announced positive government initiatives should help revive the industry in the short term," Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M said.

  • Oct 01, 01:13 PM (IST)

    Yes Bank shares fell more than 19 percent and the current market capitalisation stood at Rs 8,696 crore.

  • Oct 01, 01:02 PM (IST)

    MOIL has signed MoU with Gujarat Mineral to set up new unit in Gujarat.

  • Oct 01, 01:01 PM (IST)

    September Commercial Vehicle Sales

    Eicher Motors said  commercial vehicle sales in September dropped sharply by 43.2 percent to 3,784 units compared to same month last year.

  • Oct 01, 12:58 PM (IST)

    September Tractor Sales

    Total tractor sales increased 2.2 percent year-on-year to 10,855 units in September, Escorts said.

  • Oct 01, 12:44 PM (IST)

    September Auto Sales

    M&M said total tractor sales fell 2 percent year-on-year to 37,011 units in September 2019.

    Numbers were ahead of Nomura expectation of 36,000 units.

  • Oct 01, 12:43 PM (IST)

    Recommendation

    "Brigade Enterprises has a growing annuity income portfolio, which is likely to post a 25 percent CAGR over FY19-21E to Rs 450 crore, as Tech Garden and WTC Chennai may be commercialized. Strong brand equity, rich launch pipeline (around 6.0 million square feet) and stable Bangalore market (high affordability) would lift residential pre-sales. The completed annuity assets account for around 50 percent of its existing EV, implying attractive valuation for the residual business. Further, timely monetization in the hospitalization segment will unlock value. We retain buy with a revised target of Rs 252 from Rs 213 based on 1x (unchanged) NAV," Elara Capital said.

  • Oct 01, 12:32 PM (IST)

    Gainers and Losers

    Gainers and Losers
LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.