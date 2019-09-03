Market Live: Nifty breaches 10,900, Sensex falls 450 pts; PSU banks under pressure

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 03, 2019 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
SPML Infra locked at 5% upper circuit:
Fire at ONGC plant:
Tata Motors shed 4% on poor August sales nos:
Hero MotoCorp shares gain:
Maruti Suzuki shares dip on weak August sales:
Rupee near day's low:
Reliance Power in partnership with Japanese firm:
Ashok Leyland August auto sales:
Nifty below 11,000:
TVS Motor August auto sales down 15%:
MOIL reduces price:
Bajaj Auto August auto sales:
Tata Steel to sale Europe assets:
KNR Constructions wins order worth Rs 850cr:
Rupee Opens:
Crude Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
SPML Infra locked at 5% upper circuit: Share price of SPML Infra locked at 5 percent upper circuit after company received new project orders worth Rs 177.4 crore.
The orders have been received from Jharkhand Urja Sancharan Nigam for 132/33 kV substation projects to be completed in 24 months period.
Fire at ONGC plant:
ONGC fire hits supplies of PNG & CNG in Mumbai, quoting Agencies, reported CNBC-TV18.
Mahanagar Gas said the gas supply to city gate station, Wadala is badly affected and advised customers to switch to alternate fuel till restoration.
Foreign investors continue to exit Indian markets despite FM stimulus; are global factors responsible?
The exodus, which was triggered by the imposition of an additional surcharge on the super rich, resulted in the withdrawal of more than Rs 30,000 crore by FPIs from Indian equity market between July and August.
Tata Motors shed 4% on poor August sales nos:
Share price of Tata Motors shed 4 percent on September after company's total sales for August 2019 stood at 32,343 vehicles, compared to 62,688 units during August 2018. Its total domestic auto sales reduced 49 percent to 29,140 units from 57,210 units, YoY.
All Nifty Bank stocks in red: Image Source NSE:
Buzzing: Shares of Hero MotoCorp gained on September 3 after company sold 543,406 units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of August 2019, a growth of nearly 1.5 percent over the previous month (July 2019) sells of 5,35,810 units of two-wheelers.
Maruti Suzuki shares dip on weak August sales:
The company in the month of August 2019 sold 1,06,413 units, down 32.7 percent against 1,58,189 units in August 2018.
The company has cut production by 33.9 percent as it produced 1.11 lakh cars in August 2019 versus 1.68 lakh cars in August 2018.
Rupee near day's low: After a weak start the Indian rupee slipped further and trading near day's low level at 72.19 per dollar, down 79 paise from previous close.
Gold:Silver ratio suggests more upside in silver prices
We believe silver prices will act positively as the top three silver producing countries has reported a decline in mine production in the first half of 2019.