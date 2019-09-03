Market Live: Nifty breaches 10,900, Sensex falls 450 pts; PSU banks under pressure

Maruti Suzuki shares dip on weak August sales:

The company in the month of August 2019 sold 1,06,413 units, down 32.7 percent against 1,58,189 units in August 2018.

The company has cut production by 33.9 percent as it produced 1.11 lakh cars in August 2019 versus 1.68 lakh cars in August 2018.