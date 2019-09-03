Market Live: Nifty around 10,900, Sensex falls 350 pts; IOC slips 4%, PSU banks, auto in focus

Market Opens: It is weak start for the Indian indices on September 2 with Nifty slipped below 10,950 level

The Sensex is down 279.58 points at 37,053.21, while Nifty is down 92.20 points at 10,931.10. About 267 shares have advanced, 523 shares declined, and 57 shares are unchanged.

CG Power, Power Grid, KNR Construction, Dilip Buildcon, Syndicate Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech Hero MotoCorp, are among major gainers on the indices in the early trade, while losers are IOC, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, HDFC, Eicher Motors, OBC, Canara Bank, HDIL, Biocon and L&T.

Among sectors, except IT all other indices are trading in the red.