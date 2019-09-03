Market Live: Nifty around 10,900, Sensex falls 350 pts; IOC slips 4%, PSU banks, auto in focus

Live now
Sep 03, 2019
FM's PSB mega merger announcement may take Nifty50 towards 11,200
Lower rollovers were witnessed in the September series indicating that weak hands are out from the market, says Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, SAMCO Securities
Tata Steel to sale Europe assets: Shares of Tata Steel declined nearly 4 percent on September 3 after company announced sale of its European business.
Be alert! Impact of GDP data, trade war among 5 factors to weigh on markets
The Indian market is shut for trading on account of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' but global markets mostly moved lower on account of an escalating trade war between US and China.
KNR Constructions wins order worth Rs 850cr: Shares of KNR Constructions gained nearly 3 percent on September 3 after company won an order worth Rs 850 crore.
Nifty must stay above 11,000 for any upside
Nifty remained highly volatile for most part of the week as it traded in a wider range of 400 points and formed a High Wave candle on weekly scale as dips are being bought but at the same time supply pressure is intact at higher levels.
Market Opens: It is weak start for the Indian indices on September 2 with Nifty slipped below 10,950 level
The Sensex is down 279.58 points at 37,053.21, while Nifty is down 92.20 points at 10,931.10. About 267 shares have advanced, 523 shares declined, and 57 shares are unchanged.
CG Power, Power Grid, KNR Construction, Dilip Buildcon, Syndicate Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech Hero MotoCorp, are among major gainers on the indices in the early trade, while losers are IOC, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, HDFC, Eicher Motors, OBC, Canara Bank, HDIL, Biocon and L&T.
Among sectors, except IT all other indices are trading in the red.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Tuesday. It has opened lower by 55 paise at 71.95 per dollar on Tuesday versus Friday's close 71.40.
Global stocks shiver as new US-China tariffs add to gloom
US President Donald Trump slapped 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods on September 1- while China imposed new duties on US crude, the latest escalation in a bruising trade war.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open lower; Escorts, Siemens top stocks to buy
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, with a 0.05 percent loss or 6 points. Nifty futures were trading around 10,935-level on the Singaporean Exchange.