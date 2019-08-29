Market Live: Indices recover from day's low, Nifty above 10,950, Sensex falls 300 pts; PSU banks dip

Live now
Aug 29, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Relaxo: A value footwear brand with a premium valuation
Entry into new markets and product launches will be crucial to sales growth - Lower raw material prices and cost control should aid margins - Competition and weak demand are the key risks - The stock can be bought on corrections -------------------------------------------------- Relaxo is one of India's leading footwear players with a strong brand recall.
Terror alert: Adani Ports beefs up security at Mundra port
Adani Ports and Logistics on August 29 said that it is beefing up security measures at Mundra port as it has received intel input of Pakistan-trained commandos entering Gulf of Kutch. Read more
Just In: Sterlite Technologies completes completes smart city project in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. Stock plunges more than 5 percent
Buzzing: Share price of JMC Projects declined 5 percent on August 29 after its parent company received a notice from the World Bank.
The company's holding company Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) has received a notice from the World Bank alleging process violations in bids submitted by its transmission business on two projects in Africa more than 7 years ago, as per company release.
Granules India announced its intention to divest its entire equity shareholding in Granules OmniChem (GOC) by selling its stake to its joint venture partner.
GOC is an equal joint venture between Granules lndia and S.A. Ajinomoto Omnichem N.V., an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization.
The manufacturing facility of this joint venture entity is located in Visakhapatnam, India.
ECB should be ready to disappoint markets sometimes, Ewald Nowotny tells paper
Nowotny's remarks echoed comments on August 27 by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos, who said the central bank must be critical of market expectations and base its decisions on macroeconomic data.
Rupee at day's low: The Indian rupee has extended the morning losses and trading near the day's low level on August 29. It is trading lower by paise at 71.99 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 71.77.