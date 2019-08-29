Market Live: Nifty opens below 11K, Sensex falls 150 points; sugar stocks in focus

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 29, 2019
Market Opens: It is a weak start for the Indian indices on August 29 with Nifty below 11,000 level.
The Sensex is down 151.90 points or 0.41% at 37299.94, while the Nifty is down 47.60 points or 0.43% at 10998.50. About 286 shares have advanced, 489 shares declined, and 28 shares are unchanged.
Indiabulls Housing, Balrampur Chini, Dwarikesh Sugar, Dhampur Sugar, Yes Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Coal India, ICIC Bank, Cipla, Power Grid, DRL, Sun Pharma are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Wipro, Lakshmi Vilkas Bank, TCS, Infosys, DHFL, Coffee Day, JMC projects, Wockhardt and Piramal Enterprises and Redington.
Among sectors, except pharma all other indices are trading lower led by the metal, bank, IT, infra, FMCG and energy.
Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Nestle India with stop loss at Rs 12100 and target of Rs 13200 and Tata Consultancy Services with stop loss at Rs 2200 and target of Rs 2300.
Rupee Opens lower: The Indian rupee opened lower by 14 paise at 71.90 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.77.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session on August 29.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 16.75 points or 0.04% at 37468.59, and the Nifty down 46 points or 0.42% at 11000.10.
Nestle India to replace Indiabulls Housing Finance in Nifty
Food and beverages company Nestle India will soon become a part of the NSE benchmark index Nifty 50. Nestle has increased investor wealth nearly 23-fold over the last 10 years.
Gold Update: Gold eased on Wednesday as the US dollar strengthened and as investors locked in profit following a more than 1% jump in the last session, but uncertainty over the US-China trade dispute and the global economy kept safe-haven bullion near a multi-year peak, reported Reuters.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open lower; Bata, ICICI Lombard top buys
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 0.32 percent loss or 35 points. Nifty futures were trading around 11,013-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:
Jefferies on SBI
Maintain buy rating with a target of Rs 370 per share
Valuations are below historical average & attractive
Expect co to grow its market share but perhaps at lower NIM & fee
Credit Suisse on IndiGo
Outperform rating, target at Rs 1,900 per share
Several factors can drive further upside
Flat industry capacity & strong yields should help
HSBC on Grasim
Maintain buy, target cut to Rs 790 from Rs 910 per share
Softening prices & mkt cap erosion for Idea widens holdco disc to 75%
Despite price weakness, 1Q results were resilient
Citi on Polycabs
Initiate at buy, target at Rs 736 per share
Target supported by an EPS CAGR of 15% over FY19-21
Expect RoE of 18% over FY19-21.
Morgan Stanley on Oberoi Realty
Overweight call, target at Rs 633 per share
Share price will rise in absolute terms over the next 60 days
Short-term valuation much more compelling
Morgan Stanley on RBL Bank
Underweight call, target at Rs 400 per share
Underweight rating driven by concerns about asset quality
Key to track would be clarity on & timing of capital raising
Citi on India Equity Strategy
Market sentiment has turned quite bearish in the past few months
Extent of negativity suggests downside is limited, but no upside catalysts in sight
Maintain our March 2020 Sensex target at 39,000
India premium to EM is now at 45% (near the 10-year mean of 40%)
Overweight on financials, healthcare, cement
Underweight on consumer (Staples, Auto) & commodities (Energy, Metals)
CLSA on India strategy
Weak activity trends in July; Government, RBI action could help
Contraction deepened in auto volumes, credit growth weakened
Small positives were steady petrol consumption growth, improved monsoon rainfall
Surplus liquidity gradually driving rate transmission
Government seems to be adopting a more interventionist approach to revive growth
RBI helping on the monetary & fiscal sides can be a good support
Sustained improvement in housing could drive economic revival
UBS India Strategy
Domestic pull & global push factors for FDI flow to India remain favourable
Gross FDI flow to pick up from 1.6% in FY19 to 2.5% of GDP over 5 years
Expect further cuts ahead for FY20 nifty earnings
Nifty December 2019 target is 11,000
Upside/downside scenario of 12,400/9,400, implying unattractive risk-reward
Earnings risks are still skewed to the downside
Expect a ‘narrow’ market & remain UW on small/midcaps, autos & non-banks
Given the scale of China's manufacturing, India's scale gives it an edge to gain from a shift
Morgan Stanley on Cement
Expect industry demand growth to slow to 4% in FY20
Utilisation to fall YoY & prices to correct over coming quarters
Valuations could find support because of better relative profitability
Risk-reward appears favourable for UltraTech