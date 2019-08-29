App
Aug 29, 2019 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty opens below 11K, Sensex falls 150 points; sugar stocks in focus

Among sectors, except pharma all other indices are trading lower led by the metal, bank, IT, infra, FMCG and energy.

highlights

  • Aug 29, 09:24 AM (IST)

  • Aug 29, 09:21 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is a weak start for the Indian indices on August 29 with Nifty below 11,000 level.

    The Sensex is down 151.90 points or 0.41% at 37299.94, while the Nifty is down 47.60 points or 0.43% at 10998.50. About 286 shares have advanced, 489 shares declined, and 28 shares are unchanged. 

    Indiabulls Housing, Balrampur Chini, Dwarikesh Sugar, Dhampur Sugar, Yes Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Coal India, ICIC Bank, Cipla, Power Grid, DRL, Sun Pharma are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Wipro, Lakshmi Vilkas Bank, TCS, Infosys, DHFL, Coffee Day, JMC projects, Wockhardt and Piramal Enterprises and Redington.

    Among sectors, except pharma all other indices are trading lower led by the metal, bank, IT, infra, FMCG and energy.

  • Aug 29, 09:06 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens lower: The Indian rupee opened lower by 14 paise at 71.90 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.77.

  • Aug 29, 09:04 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session on August 29.

    At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 16.75 points or 0.04% at 37468.59, and the Nifty down 46 points or 0.42% at 11000.10.

  • Aug 29, 09:02 AM (IST)

  • Aug 29, 08:47 AM (IST)

    Gold Update: Gold eased on Wednesday as the US dollar strengthened and as investors locked in profit following a more than 1% jump in the last session, but uncertainty over the US-China trade dispute and the global economy kept safe-haven bullion near a multi-year peak, reported Reuters.

  • Aug 29, 08:37 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

    Jefferies on SBI
    Maintain buy rating with a target of Rs 370 per share
    Valuations are below historical average & attractive
    Expect co to grow its market share but perhaps at lower NIM & fee

    Credit Suisse on IndiGo
    Outperform rating, target at Rs 1,900 per share
    Several factors can drive further upside
    Flat industry capacity & strong yields should help

    HSBC on Grasim 
    Maintain buy, target cut to Rs 790 from Rs 910 per share
    Softening prices & mkt cap erosion for Idea widens holdco disc to 75%
    Despite price weakness, 1Q results were resilient

    Citi on Polycabs 
    Initiate at buy, target at Rs 736 per share
    Target supported by an EPS CAGR of 15% over FY19-21
    Expect RoE of 18% over FY19-21. 

    Morgan Stanley on Oberoi Realty
    Overweight call, target at Rs 633 per share
    Share price will rise in absolute terms over the next 60 days
    Short-term valuation much more compelling

    Morgan Stanley on RBL Bank
    Underweight call, target at Rs 400 per share
    Underweight rating driven by concerns about asset quality
    Key to track would be clarity on & timing of capital raising 

    Citi on India Equity Strategy
    Market sentiment has turned quite bearish in the past few months
    Extent of negativity suggests downside is limited, but no upside catalysts in sight
    Maintain our March 2020 Sensex target at 39,000
    India premium to EM is now at 45% (near the 10-year mean of 40%) 
    Overweight on financials, healthcare, cement
    Underweight on consumer (Staples, Auto) & commodities (Energy, Metals)

    CLSA on India strategy
    Weak activity trends in July; Government, RBI action could help 
    Contraction deepened in auto volumes, credit growth weakened
    Small positives were steady petrol consumption growth, improved monsoon rainfall
    Surplus liquidity gradually driving rate transmission
    Government seems to be adopting a more interventionist approach to revive growth
    RBI helping on the monetary & fiscal sides can be a good support
    Sustained improvement in housing could drive economic revival

    UBS India Strategy
    Domestic pull & global push factors for FDI flow to India remain favourable 
    Gross FDI flow to pick up from 1.6% in FY19 to 2.5% of GDP over 5 years
    Expect further cuts ahead for FY20 nifty earnings
    Nifty December 2019 target is 11,000
    Upside/downside scenario of 12,400/9,400, implying unattractive risk-reward
    Earnings risks are still skewed to the downside 
    Expect a ‘narrow’ market & remain UW on small/midcaps, autos & non-banks
    Given the scale of China's manufacturing, India's scale gives it an edge to gain from a shift

    Morgan Stanley on Cement 
    Expect industry demand growth to slow to 4% in FY20
    Utilisation to fall YoY & prices to correct over coming quarters
    Valuations could find support because of better relative profitability
    Risk-reward appears favourable for UltraTech

