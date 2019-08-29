Market Live: Nifty opens below 11K, Sensex falls 150 points; sugar stocks in focus

Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

Jefferies on SBI

Maintain buy rating with a target of Rs 370 per share

Valuations are below historical average & attractive

Expect co to grow its market share but perhaps at lower NIM & fee

Credit Suisse on IndiGo

Outperform rating, target at Rs 1,900 per share

Several factors can drive further upside

Flat industry capacity & strong yields should help

HSBC on Grasim

Maintain buy, target cut to Rs 790 from Rs 910 per share

Softening prices & mkt cap erosion for Idea widens holdco disc to 75%

Despite price weakness, 1Q results were resilient

Citi on Polycabs

Initiate at buy, target at Rs 736 per share

Target supported by an EPS CAGR of 15% over FY19-21

Expect RoE of 18% over FY19-21.

Morgan Stanley on Oberoi Realty

Overweight call, target at Rs 633 per share

Share price will rise in absolute terms over the next 60 days

Short-term valuation much more compelling

Morgan Stanley on RBL Bank

Underweight call, target at Rs 400 per share

Underweight rating driven by concerns about asset quality

Key to track would be clarity on & timing of capital raising

Citi on India Equity Strategy

Market sentiment has turned quite bearish in the past few months

Extent of negativity suggests downside is limited, but no upside catalysts in sight

Maintain our March 2020 Sensex target at 39,000

India premium to EM is now at 45% (near the 10-year mean of 40%)

Overweight on financials, healthcare, cement

Underweight on consumer (Staples, Auto) & commodities (Energy, Metals)

CLSA on India strategy

Weak activity trends in July; Government, RBI action could help

Contraction deepened in auto volumes, credit growth weakened

Small positives were steady petrol consumption growth, improved monsoon rainfall

Surplus liquidity gradually driving rate transmission

Government seems to be adopting a more interventionist approach to revive growth

RBI helping on the monetary & fiscal sides can be a good support

Sustained improvement in housing could drive economic revival

UBS India Strategy

Domestic pull & global push factors for FDI flow to India remain favourable

Gross FDI flow to pick up from 1.6% in FY19 to 2.5% of GDP over 5 years

Expect further cuts ahead for FY20 nifty earnings

Nifty December 2019 target is 11,000

Upside/downside scenario of 12,400/9,400, implying unattractive risk-reward

Earnings risks are still skewed to the downside

Expect a ‘narrow’ market & remain UW on small/midcaps, autos & non-banks

Given the scale of China's manufacturing, India's scale gives it an edge to gain from a shift

Morgan Stanley on Cement

Expect industry demand growth to slow to 4% in FY20

Utilisation to fall YoY & prices to correct over coming quarters

Valuations could find support because of better relative profitability

Risk-reward appears favourable for UltraTech