Market Live: Nifty above 11,350, Sensex gains 200 pts; September WPI inflation at 0.33%

Oct 14, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Reliance Capital hits 52-week low: Shares of Reliance Capital touched a 52-week low of Rs 16.05, falling more than 8 percent, on October 14 after the company agreed to sell its stake in Reliance Securities.
September WPI: September WPI at 0.33 percent versus 1.08 percent, the primary articles inflation at 5.54 percent versus 6.43 percent and manufactured products inflation at -0.42 percent versus 0 percent, MoM.
Gold below $1,500/oz on improving risk sentiment
Gold prices will witness selling pressure on optimism over a trade deal between the US and China.
HUL gains ahead of Q2 numbers: Share price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added over 1.3 percent on October 14 ahead of September quarter numbers to be declare later today.
The company is expected to report double digit growth in September quarter earnings driven by strong operating performance. Revenue is likely to increase around 7-8 percent over a year-ago period.
'Credibility of banking sector badly hit; invest in SBI, ICICI, Axis & HDFC Bank'
The credibility of the banking sector is badly hit by the revelations of fraud at the topmost level of management. It will not be easy for the sector to gain the investors' trust again.
Rupee trades higher: The Indian rupee is trading higher by 15 paise at 70.87 per dollar.
Granules to divest stake in JV in China: Granules announced its intention to divest its entire equity shareholding in Granules Biocause Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. by selling its stake to joint venture partner, Granules Biocause Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. is an equal joint venture between Granules India Limited and Hubei Biocause Heiien Pharmaceuticai Co.
Market update: Even though the market is trading higher, over 100 stocks, including PNB Housing Finance, Reliance Capital, Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank and Centrum Capital, hit 52-week lows on BSE.
On the other hand, Adani Green Energy, Berger Paints, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra Lifespaces, PI Industries and Siemens are among the 27 stocks that have hit 52-week highs on BSE in today's session so far.
Market update: The 30-share Sensex was up 229 points, or 0.60 percent, at 38,356 while the Nifty pack was up by 68 points, or 61 percent, at 11,374 around 1045 hours IST. HDFC twins, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries are among the top contributors to the rally in the market.