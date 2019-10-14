Closing Bell: Indices end off day's high but Nifty holds 11,300; pharma, auto in focus

Market Close: Market erased most of its intraday gains but ended marginally higher on October 14 with Nifty able to hold above 11,300 level.

At close, the Sensex was up 87.39 points at 38,214.47, while Nifty was up 36.20 points at 11,341.20. About 1207 shares have advanced, 1268 shares declined, and 225 shares are unchanged.

ONGC, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel and Yes Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid and Adani Ports.

The market debutant IRCTC share ended 129 percent higher at Rs 733 on the BSE.

Except IT and PSU bank, all other sectoral indices ended higher led by the pharma, auto, FMCG, infra and energy.