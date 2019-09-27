Market Live: Sensex below 39K, Nifty flat; Yes Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank tumble 4%

Live now
Sep 27, 2019 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Lakshmi Vilas Bank locked at lower circuit:
Strides Pharma suspends ranitidine sales in US market:
Rupee Opens:
Oil prices fall:
Wall Street ends lower:
Asian markets trade lower:
SGX Nifty Update:
Gold price today: Yellow metal edges lower after Dollar index strengthens
Excessive news flow from the international market, with US President Donald Trump's impeachment grabbing headlines, status of US-China trade deal talks and concerns over Saudi oil production is keeping gold prices volatile
Lakshmi Vilas Bank locked at lower circuit: Share price of Lakshmi Vilas Bank locked at 5 percent lower circuit after Economic Offences Wing has registered a FIR upon the directors of company.
Strides Pharma suspends ranitidine sales in US market: Shares of Strides Pharma Science touched 52-week low of Rs 321.65, falling 2 percent in the early trade on September 27 after company suspended sales of ranitidine tablets in the US market.
Jaguar Land Rover to shut UK units for a week after Brexit
Both BMW and Toyota have said that they will not build cars at their British factories on the day after Brexit, 1 November, according to local press reports.
Market Opens: It is weak start for the Indian indices on the back of subdued global cues, with Nifty below 11,550
The Sensex is down 135.59 points at 38,854.15, while Nifty is down 43.30 points at 11,527.90. About 320 shares have advanced, 355 shares declined, and 37 shares are unchanged.
NTPC, Infosys, Wipro, are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Nestle, Vedanta, Gail, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel, Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Strides Pharma.
Stock picks of the day: Nifty may head towards 11,900-12,000; buy on dips
After a stellar rally of more than 9 percent in just two trading sessions, the domestic markets took a breather during the past few sessions. Nifty spot has been oscillating in the range of 11,700-11,400.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 7 paise at 70.95 per dollar on Friday against previous close 70.88.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 161.79 points or 0.41% at 38827.95, and the Nifty down 14.30 points or 0.12% at 11556.90.
Oil prices fall: Oil prices fell on Friday, erasing more of the gains realized after the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, as the rapid return of production capacity from the world’s top exporter squashed risk premiums.