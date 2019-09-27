Market Live: Sensex below 39K, Nifty flat; Yes Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank tumble 4%

Market Opens: It is weak start for the Indian indices on the back of subdued global cues, with Nifty below 11,550

The Sensex is down 135.59 points at 38,854.15, while Nifty is down 43.30 points at 11,527.90. About 320 shares have advanced, 355 shares declined, and 37 shares are unchanged.

NTPC, Infosys, Wipro, are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Nestle, Vedanta, Gail, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel, Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Strides Pharma.