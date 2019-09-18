App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 18, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 10,850, Sensex up 82 pts; metal stocks shine, Godfrey Phillips up 5%

The Sensex was up 82.79 points at 36,563.88, while Nifty was up 23.10 points at 10,840.70.

highlights

  • Sep 18, 03:53 PM (IST)

    Rupee near day's high: The Indian rupee is trading near day's high at 71.26, up 52 paise against aprevious close 71.78.

  • Sep 18, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Market Close: Benchmark indices ended higher but off day's high after no major announcement from the Cabinet.

    At close, the Sensex was up 82.79 points at 36,563.88, while Nifty was up 23.10 points at 10,840.70. About 1236 shares have advanced, 1227 shares declined, and 156 shares are unchanged 

    Tata Steel, BPCL, Vedanta, JSW Steel and IOC were among major gainers, while losers were Britannia Industries, Coal India, ONGC, Eicher Motors and Yes Bank.

    Except pharma, all other sectoral indices ended in the green led by the metal, IT, infra, energy, auto and bank.

  • Sep 18, 03:20 PM (IST)

    July Telecom data: Bharti Airtel loses 25.8 lakh users against loss of 29,883 users, Reliance Jio added 85.4 lakh users against 81.8 lakh users, while Vodafone Idea loses 33.9 lakh users versus loss of 41.5 lakh users, MoM.

  • Sep 18, 03:17 PM (IST)

    Paper stocks rally 2-10%: Paper stocks remained on buyers' radar since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence speech, urged people and companies to stop using single use plastic on October 2, the Gandhi Jayanti onwards.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a ban on the use of single-use plastics by Gandhi Jayanti in 2022. The proposed ban covers plastic bags, cups, plates, small bottles, straws, and certain types of sachets.

  • Sep 18, 03:11 PM (IST)

  • Sep 18, 03:05 PM (IST)

    Cabinet approves wages for 78 days (an amount of Rs 2,024 crore) this year as bonus for railway staff.

  • Sep 18, 03:04 PM (IST)

    Indian Bank approved amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank and capital infusion of upto Rs 5,000 crore by Government of India through preferential allotment to Government of India subject to necessary regulatory approvals. 

  • Sep 18, 03:01 PM (IST)

    The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of Mahindra Defence Naval Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Defence Systems, an unlisted wholly owned subsidiary of M&M, with MDSL and their respective shareholders and creditors.

  • Sep 18, 02:50 PM (IST)

    Endurance Technologies commenced commercial production at the company’s new plant in Kolar, Karnataka from today i.e. 18th September, 2019.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.