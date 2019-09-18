Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 10,850, Sensex up 82 pts; metal stocks shine, Godfrey Phillips up 5%

Market Close: Benchmark indices ended higher but off day's high after no major announcement from the Cabinet.

At close, the Sensex was up 82.79 points at 36,563.88, while Nifty was up 23.10 points at 10,840.70. About 1236 shares have advanced, 1227 shares declined, and 156 shares are unchanged

Tata Steel, BPCL, Vedanta, JSW Steel and IOC were among major gainers, while losers were Britannia Industries, Coal India, ONGC, Eicher Motors and Yes Bank.

Except pharma, all other sectoral indices ended in the green led by the metal, IT, infra, energy, auto and bank.