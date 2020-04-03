Market Live: Indices near day's low, Sensex falls 400 pts; Cipla, M&M top gainers

Live now
Apr 03, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
NTPC declares commercial operation:
Lupin gets USFDA clearance:
Bajaj Auto slips over 3%:
Rupee Opens higher:
Wall Street ends higher:
SGX Nifty:
Gold price today: Yellow metal rallies over 1%; could face resistance near 44,000
Experts are of the view that a major moving average suggests that there could be more upside, but the precious metal could face some resistance around Rs 44,000 per 10 gm.
NTPC declares commercial operation: Unit-2 of 660 MW of Khargone Super Thermal Power Station (2 x 660 MW) is hereby declared on commercial operation w.e.f 00:00 Hrs. of 04.04.2020. With this, the commercial capacity of Khargone Super Thermal Power Station, NTPC and NTPC group will become 1320 MW, 50355 MW and 61786 MW respectively.
Buzzing: Lupin share price rose more than 3 percent on April 3 after company received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for its Aurangabad, India facility.
Except pharma, all other sectoral indices are trading in the red. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 1 percent each.
Gold hovers near $1,600 even as investors flock to buy the metal
While the surge in physical gold sales and ETF inflows show robust buying interest and has kept price supported, general strength in the US dollar has kept a check on the upside.
Bajaj Auto slips over 3%: Bajaj Auto share price slipped over 3 percent on April 3 after company reported weak sales numbers for the month March 2020.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends selling Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,080 and Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,660.
Rupee Opens higher: Indian rupee fell in the early trade on Friday. It opened 39 paise lower at 76.05 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 75.66.
Hot Stocks | LTI, Voltas, L&T three stock ideas for the next 3-4 weeks
The benchmark index Nifty on April 1 witnessed a smaller degree upward rising trend line breakdown. The index, on the daily chart, has given a pennant pattern breakdown.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on April 3 with Nifty above 8200 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 238.64 points or 0.84% at 28026.67, and the Nifty down 68.55 points or 0.83% at 8185.25. About 410 shares have advanced, 263 shares declined, and 45 shares are unchanged.