Market Live: Nifty around 10,950, Sensex flat ahead of RBI policy; Yes Bank gains 7%

Market Opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices on August 7 ahead of ahead of RBI monetary policy outcome later today.

At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 34.75 points at 37,011.60, while Nifty is up 1.90 points at 10,950.20. About 407 shares have advanced, 292 shares declined, and 32 shares are unchanged.

Yes Bank, Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, IOC, Gail and TCS are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Indiabulls Housing, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Titan, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Vedanta, Coal India, ICICI Bank and NTPC.

Among sectors, except metal other indices are trading with marginal gains. BSE midcap and smallcap are trading higher.