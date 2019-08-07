Market Live: Nifty around 10,950, Sensex flat ahead of RBI policy; Yes Bank gains 7%

Live now
Aug 07, 2019 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The company has signed binding definitive agreements with GIC for a total investment of up to Rs 4,400 crore, including funding of future construction costs.
As part of the transaction, IRB will transfer 9 of its BOT assets into a private infrastructure investment trust in which IRB will hold controlling stake of 51 percent.
M&M likely to see double digit fall in Q1 profit, EBITDA amid muted volume growth
Automobile company Mahindra and Mahindra is expected to see a double digit fall in its profit for the June quarter and operating income following subdued volumes. The results will be announced on August 7.
Buzzing:
Shares of D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts slipped more than 2 percent in the early trade on August 7 as company promoter is going to cut their stake in the company.
The promoter Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani would gradually cut stake by 0.998 percent starting August 8, 2019, company said on August 6.
Results Today: Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Lupin, Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Siemens, HPCL, Honda Siel Power Products, Birlasoft, GOCL Corporation, Anup Engineering, Praxis Home Retail, Voltas, Dollar Industries, Signet Industries, Bhagyanagar Properties, Tasty Bite Eatables, Geojit Financial Services, Aster DM Healthcare, DCM Nouvelle, Garware Technical Fibres, Adani Gas, Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, Matrimony.Com, INEOS Styrolution India, Navkar Corporation, IZMO, Bhagyanagar India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Surana Solar, Ramco Cements, Themis Medicare, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Star Paper Mills, Rajesh Exports, Welspun Investments, Allcargo Logistics, Maharashtra Seamless, Sundram Fasteners, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Ingersoll Rand, GeeCee Ventures, Cummins India, BAG Films and Media, AstraZeneca Pharma, Welspun Corp, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Kalyani Steels, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Kalyani Investment, Gravita India, Sonata Software, Surana Telecom and Power, Patspin India, KEC International, Precision Wires India, Shreyas Shipping, J Kumar Infraprojects, Phoenix Mills, GTN Textiles, Kothari Sugars, KCP Sugar, Oracle Financial Services Software, Jindal Drilling, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Ramco Industries, India Cements, Gokul Refoils, Uttam Sugar Mills, Gujarat Lease Financing, Ramco Systems, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bajaj Electricals, ITI, PTC India
Market Opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices on August 7 ahead of ahead of RBI monetary policy outcome later today.
At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 34.75 points at 37,011.60, while Nifty is up 1.90 points at 10,950.20. About 407 shares have advanced, 292 shares declined, and 32 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank, Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, IOC, Gail and TCS are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Indiabulls Housing, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Titan, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Vedanta, Coal India, ICICI Bank and NTPC.
Among sectors, except metal other indices are trading with marginal gains. BSE midcap and smallcap are trading higher.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on August 7. It opened lower by 15 paise at 70.96 per dollar versus Tuesday's close 70.81.
Market at pre-opening: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session on August 7.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 182.25 points or 0.49% at 37159.10, and the Nifty up 13.20 points or 0.12% at 10961.50.