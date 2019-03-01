App
Mar 01, 2019 08:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: SGX Nifty points to flat opening; Asian indices higher, Wall Street lower

Asian markets traded higher with Japan's Nikkei rising 0.9 percent.

  • Mar 01, 08:42 AM (IST)

    Just In

    NALCO approved interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19 at Rs 4.50 per share.

  • Mar 01, 08:36 AM (IST)

    US Markets Close Lower on Earnings Concerns

    Wall Street’s main indexes fell slightly on Thursday as support from better-than-feared US GDP data was countered by concerns about earnings and US-China trade relations.

    Also on Thursday, President Donald Trump said he had walked out of his Vietnam summit with Kim Jong Un because of demands from the North Korean leader to lift US-led sanctions.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.16 points, or 0.27 percent, to 25,916, the S&P 500 lost 7.89 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,784.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.98 points, or 0.29 percent, to 7,532.53.

    Commerce Department data on Thursday showed that while the US economy missed a 3 percent annual growth target for 2018, a better-than-expected fourth quarter pushed gross domestic product up 2.9 percent for the year. (Source: Reuters)

  • Mar 01, 08:31 AM (IST)

    Japan's Manufacturing Data:

    Japanese manufacturing activity contracted in February at the fastest pace in two-and-a-half years as factories cut back output amid shrinking domestic and export orders, a revised survey showed today.

    The survey highlighted the extent of the damage that the US-China trade war has already inflicted on Japan and other export-oriented countries in Asia.

    The Final Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was a seasonally adjusted 48.9, slightly above a flash reading of 48.5 but below January's final 50.3. (Source: Reuters)

  • Mar 01, 08:29 AM (IST)

    Listing on BSE

    Effective today, equity shares of The Anup Engineering will list on the Bombay Stock Exchange and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group Securities.

  • Mar 01, 08:27 AM (IST)

    Market Likely to Open Flat

    The market is likely to see muted start on first day of March series amid positive Asian cues and weak US indices.

    Asian markets traded higher despite weak Chinese manufacturing data. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.9 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.4 percent and Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.5 percent.

    South Korea's Kospi and Taiwan's Taiwan Weighted markets are shut for trading.

  • Mar 01, 08:24 AM (IST)

    Jubilant Life Sciences in focus

    Company's material wholly-owned subsidiary, Jubilant Pharma Limited (a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore) has successfully priced its rated unsecured bonds at 6.00% per annum issued at par for $200 million maturing in March, 2024. 

    S&P Global Ratings has affirmed BB-/positive rating and Fitch Ratings affirmed BB-/Stable rating for Jubilant Pharma (the issuer of the Notes). The Notes have been rated BB- by S&P and BB by Fitch.

    The major portion of the net proceeds of the Notes shall be used to refinance existing indebtedness and pay associated fees and premiums over a period of time and the balance amount for working capital and general corporate purposes, company said.

