Market Live: SGX Nifty points to flat opening; Asian indices higher, Wall Street lower

US Markets Close Lower on Earnings Concerns

Wall Street’s main indexes fell slightly on Thursday as support from better-than-feared US GDP data was countered by concerns about earnings and US-China trade relations.

Also on Thursday, President Donald Trump said he had walked out of his Vietnam summit with Kim Jong Un because of demands from the North Korean leader to lift US-led sanctions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.16 points, or 0.27 percent, to 25,916, the S&P 500 lost 7.89 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,784.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.98 points, or 0.29 percent, to 7,532.53.

Commerce Department data on Thursday showed that while the US economy missed a 3 percent annual growth target for 2018, a better-than-expected fourth quarter pushed gross domestic product up 2.9 percent for the year. (Source: Reuters)