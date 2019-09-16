App
Sep 16, 2019 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex down 250 pts, Nifty below 11,000; BPCL, M&M top loser

Among sectors, except pharma and FMCG other indices are trading in the red. while midcap and smallcap recovered and trading marginally higher.

  • Sep 16, 02:55 PM (IST)

    CG Power locked at upper circuit: Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 14.95 on September 16 after media reports indicated that private equity firm KKR held direct equity stake in the company.

  • Sep 16, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Market Update: Indian indices are witnessing a rangebound movement on September 16 with Nifty hovering around 11,000.

    The Sensex is down 212.80 points or 0.57% at 37,172.19, while Nifty is down 64.60 points or 0.58% at 11,011.30. About 1225 shares have advanced, 1085 shares declined, and 130 shares are unchanged.

  • Sep 16, 02:31 PM (IST)

    Gold Update: Gold prices jumped 1 percent on Monday as an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities dented risk appetite, boosting demand for the safe-haven bullion, while investors awaited for clues on monetary easing from major central bank meetings due this week.

  • Sep 16, 02:19 PM (IST)

    Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst - Currency and Commodity, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers:  
     
    Sharp rise in the crude oil prices following drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities has led to steep depreciation in the rupee today. Saudi Arabia has assured that normalcy will resume soon. But there is a risk of military response from Saudi Arabia. Hence the geo-political tension may escalate in the Middle East. Hence higher crude oil prices may have negative impact on Indian market.

  • Sep 16, 02:10 PM (IST)

  • Sep 16, 02:03 PM (IST)

    Tata Power commissions 150 MW solar capacity in Rajasthan: Company's 100% subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) commissioned 150 MW solar capacity in Village Chhayan, Tehsil Pokharan, State Rajasthan. With this, the overall operating renewable capacity of TPREL now stands at 2,628 MW in India. 

  • Sep 16, 01:52 PM (IST)

    Syndicate Bank: CARE Ratings has revised the rating outlook of Tier II / Perpectual / Basel III Tier II / Basel additional tier I bonds to rating under credit watch with developing implications.

  • Sep 16, 01:37 PM (IST)

    OnMobile Global Locked in 20% Upper Circuit

    Shares of OnMobile Global were locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 39.30 after promoter signed agreemend to sell stake in company to Jump Networks.

    OnMobile Systems Inc (OMSI) is the promoter of OnMobile Global and currently holds 48.18 percent of the total issued and paid-up share capital of company.

    Company said OMSI has entered into a share purchase agreement with Jump Networks for the sale of its 1.9 crore equity shares at a price ranging from Rs 75.50-78 per share.

