Market Live: Sensex down 250 pts, Nifty below 11,000; BPCL, M&M top loser

OnMobile Global Locked in 20% Upper Circuit

Shares of OnMobile Global were locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 39.30 after promoter signed agreemend to sell stake in company to Jump Networks.

OnMobile Systems Inc (OMSI) is the promoter of OnMobile Global and currently holds 48.18 percent of the total issued and paid-up share capital of company.

Company said OMSI has entered into a share purchase agreement with Jump Networks for the sale of its 1.9 crore equity shares at a price ranging from Rs 75.50-78 per share.