Market Live: Sensex down 250 pts, Nifty below 11,000; BPCL, M&M top loser

Sep 16, 2019
CG Power locked at upper circuit: Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 14.95 on September 16 after media reports indicated that private equity firm KKR held direct equity stake in the company.
The top gainers from the BSE midcap space included Wockhardt, Varroc Engineering, Colgate Palmolive and Emami while the top losers included 3M India, Castrol India, Future Retail, M&M Financial Services and RBL Bank.
Market Update: Indian indices are witnessing a rangebound movement on September 16 with Nifty hovering around 11,000.
The Sensex is down 212.80 points or 0.57% at 37,172.19, while Nifty is down 64.60 points or 0.58% at 11,011.30. About 1225 shares have advanced, 1085 shares declined, and 130 shares are unchanged.
Gold Update: Gold prices jumped 1 percent on Monday as an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities dented risk appetite, boosting demand for the safe-haven bullion, while investors awaited for clues on monetary easing from major central bank meetings due this week.
Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst - Currency and Commodity, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers:
Sharp rise in the crude oil prices following drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities has led to steep depreciation in the rupee today. Saudi Arabia has assured that normalcy will resume soon. But there is a risk of military response from Saudi Arabia. Hence the geo-political tension may escalate in the Middle East. Hence higher crude oil prices may have negative impact on Indian market.
Tata Power commissions 150 MW solar capacity in Rajasthan: Company's 100% subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) commissioned 150 MW solar capacity in Village Chhayan, Tehsil Pokharan, State Rajasthan. With this, the overall operating renewable capacity of TPREL now stands at 2,628 MW in India.
Syndicate Bank: CARE Ratings has revised the rating outlook of Tier II / Perpectual / Basel III Tier II / Basel additional tier I bonds to rating under credit watch with developing implications.
The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 11,100 levels it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 11,170-11,300 levels.
Shares of OnMobile Global were locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 39.30 after promoter signed agreemend to sell stake in company to Jump Networks.
OnMobile Systems Inc (OMSI) is the promoter of OnMobile Global and currently holds 48.18 percent of the total issued and paid-up share capital of company.
Company said OMSI has entered into a share purchase agreement with Jump Networks for the sale of its 1.9 crore equity shares at a price ranging from Rs 75.50-78 per share.