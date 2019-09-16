Market Live: Nifty holds 11,000, Sensex down 130 pts; energy stocks under pressure

Live now
Sep 16, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
TVS Motor launches TVS NEO NX in Africa: TVS Motor Company launched a new stylish bebek, TVS NEO NX in Mali, Africa.
J Kumar Infraprojects received letter of acceptance from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) of Rs 342 crore.
Info Edge to invest Rs 4 crore in Bizcrum Infotech: Share price of Info Edge India gained 2 percent on September 16 after company entered into an agreement to invest about Rs 4 crore in Bizcrum Infotech.
Boost to exports - relief to home buyers, but holistically earnings need to show up
Vineeta Sharma The government has been taking the slowdown concerns along with bringing in easiness of business funding very seriously.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading lower with Nifty holding above 11,000 mark. Midcap and smallcap are recovered from the low and trading marginally higher.
The Sensex is down 127.32 points or 0.34% at 37257.67, and the Nifty down 37.80 points or 0.34% at 11038.10.
28,000 on Nifty Bank likely to act as resistance; deploy 'Modified Call Butterfly' strategy
The weekly increment of OI in the index was over 4 percent.
Buzzing: Shares of Colgate Palmolive gained 6 percent on September 16 as foreign brokerage house Credit Suisse expect 15 percent upside in the share price
Bharat Electronics climbs 4%: Shares of Bharat Electronics rallied more than 4 percent on September 16 after Morgan Stanley expects the stock price to rise relative to Country Index. The stock rallied more than 30 percent in last nine months amid defence orders from government.
Glenmark Gains 2%
Glenmark Pharma shares gained more than 2 percent after souces told CNBC-TV18 that the US Food and Drug Administration inspected company's Indore unit last week.
The US health regulator issued no observations to Indore unit.