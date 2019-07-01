App
Jul 01, 2019 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Indices off day's high, Sensex up 250 points, Nifty holds 11,850; Tata Motors gains 3%

All the sectoral indices are trading in the green led by metal, pharma, FMCG, auto, banks, energy and infra.

highlights

  • Jul 01, 01:33 PM (IST)

    Ahluwalia Contracts secures new orders: The company has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 262.23 crore for construction of institutional, commercial including electrical, plumbing & firefighting services.

    New orders worth of Rs 130 crore for construction of Amity University Mohali (Punjab) and worth Rs 132.23 crore for other construction work.

  • Jul 01, 01:24 PM (IST)

    GE Power India Bags Order

    Company said it has received two contracts worth Rs 1,572.7 crore ($228 million) to supply and install Wet FGD systems for two NTPC coal plants at Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station Stage I (2x500MW) & Stage II (2x500 MW) and Sipat Super Thermal Power Station Stage I (3x660 MW). 

  • Jul 01, 01:16 PM (IST)

    Oswal Overseas said Ashok Kumar resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

  • Jul 01, 01:08 PM (IST)

    Aurionpro Solutions in Focus

    Company in its BSE filing said Cyberinc Corporation, an Aurionpro Investment, based in Delaware USA, announced closure of a transaction for raising funds through issuance of Series B -II preferred stock.

    "This round of financing is authorized for up to $8 million, the first tranche of which is closed at $4.5 million at a pre-money valuation of $30 million, it added.

  • Jul 01, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Rupee trades marginally higher: The Indian rupee has erased most of its morning gains buy trading marginally higher by 4 paise at 68.98 per dollar against Friday close 69.02.

  • Jul 01, 12:43 PM (IST)

    Ramkrishna Forgings renews long-term contract: The company has successfully renewed the long term contract with a large overseas Tier I customer based in North America the further period of 5 years till December 31, 2024.

  • Jul 01, 12:32 PM (IST)

    Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking:

    The coming week is going to be an important one, not only for the financial markets but for the economy as a whole. First, participants will react to the outcome of G20 meet and hopes are high that the world leaders would reach to an agreement to deescalate the trade war tension and geopolitical issues.

    On data front, Nikkei Manufacturing PMI data and Nikkei Services PMI data are scheduled to be announced on July 1 and July 3 respectively. Besides, the monthly sales data of auto and cement companies will also start pouring in.

    Above all, we’ve Union Budget on July 5, the first after the re-election of NDA government. We expect the budget to be pro-growth given the decelerating economic growth and rising unemployment rate. Also, it would likely to set the roadmap for the government to implement key policies and tax reforms over its tenure.

  • Jul 01, 12:13 PM (IST)

    Escorts jumps 4% after June sales nos: Escorts shares rallied 4.5 percent on July 1 after tractor sales in June surpassed analyst expectations.

    Company said its agri machinery segment in June 2019 sold 8,960 tractors, lower by 10.2 percent compared to 9,983 tractors sold in corresponding month last year, but were higher than Emkay expectation of 8,200 tractors.

  • Jul 01, 11:59 AM (IST)

    Maruti Suzuki sales in June 2019: Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 124,708 units in June 2019. This includes 113,031 units in domestic market, 1,830 units of domestic OEM sales and 9,847 units of exports.

  • Jul 01, 11:54 AM (IST)

    IndusInd Bank gains 2%: Shares rallied 2 percent on July 1 after Japanese brokerage Nomura said it expects the stock to return 26 percent on growth in Bharat Financial Inclusion.

  • Jul 01, 11:43 AM (IST)

    NCC bags orders worth Rs 359 crore in June:

    NCC has received two new orders totaling to Rs 358.9 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of June, 2019. Out of this one order of Rs 163.8 crore pertain to roads division and second order of Rs 195.1 crore pertain to Electrical Division.

    These orders are received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.

  • Jul 01, 11:13 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Share price of Eveready Industries India tanked 5 percent on July 1 after its auditor Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP resigned citing reservations on certain inter-group transactions that promoter group made during FY19.

  • Jul 01, 11:05 AM (IST)

    USFDA accepts to review SPARC's NDA: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has accepted for review Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company's (SPARC) new drug application (NDA) for Taclantis. The NDA filing is based on successful demonstration of clinical bioequivalence of Taclantis with Abraxane and associated clinical safety data.

  • Jul 01, 10:45 AM (IST)

    Dr Reddys Laboratories' Srikakulam unit gets Greek drug regulator's clearance, quoting Cogencis, reports CNBC-Tv18.

  • Jul 01, 10:37 AM (IST)

    Alembic Pharma has received approval from US Food & Drug Administration for Clonazepam Orally Disintegrating tablets which are available in USP, 0.125 mg, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg strengths.

  • Jul 01, 10:36 AM (IST)

    India June Manufacturing PMI Falls

    The Indian manufacturing sector lost growth momentum in June, following an acceleration in May, IHS Markit said, adding a softer increase in new work intakes translated into slower rises in output and employment, while the upturn in quantities of purchases strengthened.

    June data continued to show only a moderate increase in input costs, which in turn supported another round of selling charges discounting.

    The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 52.1 in June, down from May's three-month high of 52.7 but still signalling an improvement in operating conditions across the sector, IHS said.

  • Jul 01, 10:30 AM (IST)

    Nomura Sees 26% Potential Upside in IndusInd

    IndusInd Bank shares rallied 2 percent intraday after Japanese brokerage Nomura expects stock to return 26 percent on growth in Bharat Financial Inclusion.

    "We maintain buy rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 1,775 per share," the brokerage said, adding past high multiples are unlikely to return soon but current multiples are reasonable for 19 percent return on equity.

  • Jul 01, 10:17 AM (IST)

    Indiabulls Housing Finance made interest payment for NCDs having due date as June 30

  • Jul 01, 10:15 AM (IST)

    Just In

    Promoter Cyquator Media sold 46.2 lakh shares of Zee Entertainment between June 18-27

  • Jul 01, 10:09 AM (IST)

    Bajaj Auto June auto sales: The company's total June sales number are flat at 4,04,624 units against 4,04,429 units in June 2018.

    Its exports was up 3% at 1,75,399 units versus 1,69,853 units, YoY.

  • Jul 01, 10:05 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Share price of Strides Pharma Science gained 2.2 percent on July 1 as company got approval for sale of its investment in Arrow.

  • Jul 01, 09:49 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Reliance Home Finance shed 7.3 percent in the early trade on July 1 after company extended maturity on certain NCDs of Rs 400 crore.

  • Jul 01, 09:33 AM (IST)

    Kalpataru Power wins orders worth Rs 975 crore: Share price of Kalpataru Power Transmission added more than 2 percent in the early trade on July 1 as company received orders worth Rs 975 crore.

  • Jul 01, 09:27 AM (IST)

    Dollar Update: The dollar gained 0.5% against the yen on Monday after the United States and China agreed on Saturday to restart trade talks as U.S. President Donald Trump offered concessions on new tariffs and restrictions on tech company Huawei.

  • Jul 01, 09:24 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices rose more than USD 1 a barrel on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq backed an extension of supply cuts for another six to nine months ahead of an OPEC meeting this week.

  • Jul 01, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is a positive start for the indices on July 1 with Nifty around 11,850.

    At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 201.06 points or 0.51% at 39595.70, and the Nifty up 57.80 points or 0.49% at 11846.70.  About 570 shares have advanced, 217 shares declined, and 50 shares are unchanged. 

    IndusInd, Bank, UPL, Indiabulls Housing, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Zee Entertainment, Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Cipla, Wipro, RIL and Adani Ports are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are BPCL, IOC, Gail and Titan.

    All the sectoral indices are trading in the green led by metal, pharma, FMCG, auto, banks, energy and infra. 

