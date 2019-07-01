Market Live: Indices off day's high, Sensex up 250 points, Nifty holds 11,850; Tata Motors gains 3%

Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking:

The coming week is going to be an important one, not only for the financial markets but for the economy as a whole. First, participants will react to the outcome of G20 meet and hopes are high that the world leaders would reach to an agreement to deescalate the trade war tension and geopolitical issues.

On data front, Nikkei Manufacturing PMI data and Nikkei Services PMI data are scheduled to be announced on July 1 and July 3 respectively. Besides, the monthly sales data of auto and cement companies will also start pouring in.

Above all, we’ve Union Budget on July 5, the first after the re-election of NDA government. We expect the budget to be pro-growth given the decelerating economic growth and rising unemployment rate. Also, it would likely to set the roadmap for the government to implement key policies and tax reforms over its tenure.