Market Live: Indices off day's high, Sensex up 250 points, Nifty holds 11,850; Tata Motors gains 3%

Jul 01, 2019 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Ahluwalia Contracts secures new orders:
Rupee trades marginally higher:
Ramkrishna Forgings renews long-term contract:
Escorts jumps 4% after June sales nos:
Maruti Suzuki sales in June 2019:
IndusInd Bank gains 2%:
NCC bags orders worth Rs 359 crore in June:
USFDA accepts to review SPARC's NDA:
Bajaj Auto June auto sales:
Strides Pharma to sale investments in Arrow:
Reliance Home Finance falls 7%:
Kalpataru Power wins orders worth Rs 975 crore:
Dollar Update:
Crude Update:
Rupee Opens:
Wall Street ends higher on Friday:
SGX Nifty Update:
Asian markets trade higher:
Ahluwalia Contracts secures new orders: The company has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 262.23 crore for construction of institutional, commercial including electrical, plumbing & firefighting services.
New orders worth of Rs 130 crore for construction of Amity University Mohali (Punjab) and worth Rs 132.23 crore for other construction work.
GE Power India Bags Order
Company said it has received two contracts worth Rs 1,572.7 crore ($228 million) to supply and install Wet FGD systems for two NTPC coal plants at Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station Stage I (2x500MW) & Stage II (2x500 MW) and Sipat Super Thermal Power Station Stage I (3x660 MW).
Oswal Overseas said Ashok Kumar resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the company.
Aurionpro Solutions in Focus
Company in its BSE filing said Cyberinc Corporation, an Aurionpro Investment, based in Delaware USA, announced closure of a transaction for raising funds through issuance of Series B -II preferred stock.
"This round of financing is authorized for up to $8 million, the first tranche of which is closed at $4.5 million at a pre-money valuation of $30 million, it added.
Rupee trades marginally higher: The Indian rupee has erased most of its morning gains buy trading marginally higher by 4 paise at 68.98 per dollar against Friday close 69.02.
Ramkrishna Forgings renews long-term contract: The company has successfully renewed the long term contract with a large overseas Tier I customer based in North America the further period of 5 years till December 31, 2024.
Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking:
The coming week is going to be an important one, not only for the financial markets but for the economy as a whole. First, participants will react to the outcome of G20 meet and hopes are high that the world leaders would reach to an agreement to deescalate the trade war tension and geopolitical issues.
On data front, Nikkei Manufacturing PMI data and Nikkei Services PMI data are scheduled to be announced on July 1 and July 3 respectively. Besides, the monthly sales data of auto and cement companies will also start pouring in.
Above all, we’ve Union Budget on July 5, the first after the re-election of NDA government. We expect the budget to be pro-growth given the decelerating economic growth and rising unemployment rate. Also, it would likely to set the roadmap for the government to implement key policies and tax reforms over its tenure.
'Buy LIC Housing Finance, UltraTech Cement and PNC Infra ahead of Budget 2019'
Forthcoming budget along with various measures that could be part of the 100-day agenda of Modi 2.0 is the most eagerly awaited events ahead, said Shailendra Kumar of Narnolia Financial Services
Escorts jumps 4% after June sales nos: Escorts shares rallied 4.5 percent on July 1 after tractor sales in June surpassed analyst expectations.
Company said its agri machinery segment in June 2019 sold 8,960 tractors, lower by 10.2 percent compared to 9,983 tractors sold in corresponding month last year, but were higher than Emkay expectation of 8,200 tractors.
Maruti Suzuki sales in June 2019: Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 124,708 units in June 2019. This includes 113,031 units in domestic market, 1,830 units of domestic OEM sales and 9,847 units of exports.
IndusInd Bank gains 2%: Shares rallied 2 percent on July 1 after Japanese brokerage Nomura said it expects the stock to return 26 percent on growth in Bharat Financial Inclusion.
NCC bags orders worth Rs 359 crore in June:
NCC has received two new orders totaling to Rs 358.9 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of June, 2019. Out of this one order of Rs 163.8 crore pertain to roads division and second order of Rs 195.1 crore pertain to Electrical Division.
These orders are received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders.
'Buy on dips till Nifty stays above 11,575; bet on these 5 stocks for 8-21% upside'
Nifty future rollover data till June expiry is 80 percent, which is higher than last month's rollover data of 71 percent as well as greater than 3 month's average rollover of 77 percent indicating strong trading interest ahead of the Budget
Buzzing: Share price of Eveready Industries India tanked 5 percent on July 1 after its auditor Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP resigned citing reservations on certain inter-group transactions that promoter group made during FY19.
USFDA accepts to review SPARC's NDA: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has accepted for review Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company's (SPARC) new drug application (NDA) for Taclantis. The NDA filing is based on successful demonstration of clinical bioequivalence of Taclantis with Abraxane and associated clinical safety data.
Govt may retain 3.4% deficit for FY20; market to scale new highs after Budget: Poll
Almost 44 percent of the respondents feel that Sensex is likely to scale past 43,000 by next Budget in 2020, which translates into an upside of about 9 percent
Dr Reddys Laboratories' Srikakulam unit gets Greek drug regulator's clearance, quoting Cogencis, reports CNBC-Tv18.
Alembic Pharma has received approval from US Food & Drug Administration for Clonazepam Orally Disintegrating tablets which are available in USP, 0.125 mg, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 2 mg strengths.
India June Manufacturing PMI Falls
The Indian manufacturing sector lost growth momentum in June, following an acceleration in May, IHS Markit said, adding a softer increase in new work intakes translated into slower rises in output and employment, while the upturn in quantities of purchases strengthened.
June data continued to show only a moderate increase in input costs, which in turn supported another round of selling charges discounting.
The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 52.1 in June, down from May's three-month high of 52.7 but still signalling an improvement in operating conditions across the sector, IHS said.
Nomura Sees 26% Potential Upside in IndusInd
IndusInd Bank shares rallied 2 percent intraday after Japanese brokerage Nomura expects stock to return 26 percent on growth in Bharat Financial Inclusion.
"We maintain buy rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 1,775 per share," the brokerage said, adding past high multiples are unlikely to return soon but current multiples are reasonable for 19 percent return on equity.
Indiabulls Housing Finance made interest payment for NCDs having due date as June 30
Just In
Promoter Cyquator Media sold 46.2 lakh shares of Zee Entertainment between June 18-27
Bajaj Auto June auto sales: The company's total June sales number are flat at 4,04,624 units against 4,04,429 units in June 2018.
Its exports was up 3% at 1,75,399 units versus 1,69,853 units, YoY.
Buzzing: Share price of Strides Pharma Science gained 2.2 percent on July 1 as company got approval for sale of its investment in Arrow.
Nifty likely to consolidate in a range; deploy Iron Butterfly Spread
After a strong run-up seen in the second half of the May series, from 11,100 to 12,100, Nifty in June series remained sideways.
Buzzing: Shares of Reliance Home Finance shed 7.3 percent in the early trade on July 1 after company extended maturity on certain NCDs of Rs 400 crore.
Kalpataru Power wins orders worth Rs 975 crore: Share price of Kalpataru Power Transmission added more than 2 percent in the early trade on July 1 as company received orders worth Rs 975 crore.
Dollar Update: The dollar gained 0.5% against the yen on Monday after the United States and China agreed on Saturday to restart trade talks as U.S. President Donald Trump offered concessions on new tariffs and restrictions on tech company Huawei.
Crude Update: Oil prices rose more than USD 1 a barrel on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq backed an extension of supply cuts for another six to nine months ahead of an OPEC meeting this week.
Market Opens: It is a positive start for the indices on July 1 with Nifty around 11,850.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 201.06 points or 0.51% at 39595.70, and the Nifty up 57.80 points or 0.49% at 11846.70. About 570 shares have advanced, 217 shares declined, and 50 shares are unchanged.
IndusInd, Bank, UPL, Indiabulls Housing, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Zee Entertainment, Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Cipla, Wipro, RIL and Adani Ports are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are BPCL, IOC, Gail and Titan.
All the sectoral indices are trading in the green led by metal, pharma, FMCG, auto, banks, energy and infra.