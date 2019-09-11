Closing Bell: Nifty holds 11,000, Sensex up 125 pts; auto, metal outperform

F&O Cues

"The derivatives data point to huge activity at 11,000 strikes on the puts front making it the point of control for the next trading session. The overall concentration indicates the range to be 11,200 to 10,800. We believe a close above 11,100 should trigger a short-covering that can drive markets further higher. One should be cautious on the shorts side. A break above 11,100 would likely be seen with an increase in volatility," Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research said.