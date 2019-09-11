App
Sep 11, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Nifty holds 11,000, Sensex up 125 pts; auto, metal outperform

The Sensex was up 125.37 points at 37,270.82, while Nifty was up 32.70 points at 11,035.70.

highlights

  • Sep 11, 05:42 PM (IST)

    F&O Cues

    "The derivatives data point to huge activity at 11,000 strikes on the puts front making it the point of control for the next trading session. The overall concentration indicates the range to be 11,200 to 10,800. We believe a close above 11,100 should trigger a short-covering that can drive markets further higher. One should be cautious on the shorts side. A break above 11,100 would likely be seen with an increase in volatility," Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research said.

  • Sep 11, 05:40 PM (IST)

    Technical View

    "The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive amidst a range movement.There is a possibility of further upside towards 11,100-11,150 levels in the next few sessions, before showing minor profit booking from the highs," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

  • Sep 11, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Rupee Closing

    The Indian rupee ended at 71.65 against the US dollar, higher by 5 paise compared to previous day's value of 71.70.

  • Sep 11, 05:03 PM (IST)

    Alkem Laboratories gets EIR from USFDA

    USFDA has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for Alkem Laboratories' manufacturing facility located at St. Louis, Fenton Logistics Park, USA which was inspected from August 16, 2019 to August 22, 2019 and where the company received a Form 483 issued by the USFDA containing four observations.

  • Sep 11, 04:47 PM (IST)

    The executive committee of central board (ECCB) of SBI in its meeting held on September 11 has accorded approval for divestment of 3,50,00,000+1,00,00,000 equity shares constituting 3.5% with an over-subscription upto 1% of stake in SBI Life to achieve minimum public shareholding of 25 percent through offer for sale process. 

  • Sep 11, 04:43 PM (IST)

    Reliance Nippon AMC non-retail portion OFS fully subscribed, reporetd CNBC-TV18.

  • Sep 11, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking:

    We expect the Indian markets to remain range bound in the near term. Barring the macro data (CPI, IIP) this week, there are no key domestic triggers in the near-term. We believe global factors such as US-China trade war development, Brexit; etc. will provide direction to the markets. Also, ECB meet scheduled for tomorrow and a likely rate cut by US Federal Reserve in its mid-September meeting will have a bearing on the markets going forward.

  • Sep 11, 04:00 PM (IST)

    OPEC cuts 2019 world oil demand growth view by 80,000 bpd to 1 million bpd. Also, cuts 2020 world oil demand growth view by 60,000 bpd. The August production was at 29.74 mn bpd, up 136,000 bpd (MoM), reported CNBC-TV18.

