Closing Bell: Final hour recovery helps Nifty to end around 11K, Sensex above 37,000; metal stocks tank

Market close: The final hour recovery helped the Nifty to close around 11,000 level and Sensex above 37,000 after remained under immense selling pressure throughout the day.

At close, the Sensex was down 462.80 points at 37,018.32, while Nifty was down 138 points at 10,980. About 830 shares have advanced, 1587 shares declined, and 147 shares are unchanged.

Vedanta, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, SBI and Tata Motors were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Wipro, Bharti Infratel, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries and Power Grid Corp.

Among sectors, except energy all other indices ended on weak note led by the metal (down 3 percent), PSU bank (down 2 percent), IT (down 1.8 percent) followed by infra, pharma and FMCG.