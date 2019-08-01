Closing Bell: Final hour recovery helps Nifty to end around 11K, Sensex above 37,000; metal stocks tank

Live now
Aug 01, 2019
An evening walk down D-St: Fed comments spook markets; Nifty at 5-month low
Selling was seen in sectors like metals and media that were down over 3 percent each, followed by PSU Bank, and IT. Nifty Bank closed 508 points lower at 28,367.
Bharti Airtel posted Rs 2,866 crore loss in Q1:
Telecom major Bharti Airtel has reported consolidated net loss of Rs 2,866 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 against profit of Rs 107.2 crore in the quarter ended March 2019.
Revenue of the company was up marginally at Rs 20,737.9 crore versus Rs 20,602.2 crore.
USFDA conclude inspection at Dishman Carbogen Amcis' arm:
Dishman Carbogen Amcis' wholly owned subsidiary, Carbogen Amcis AG's manufacturing site in Neuland, Switzerland, has successfully completed a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-approval inspection.
The inspection was concluded with no Form 483's filed, thus confirming that no critical or major observation was raised during the inspection.
The downside momentum continued in the market and the Nifty closed the day lower by 138 points. The opening downside gap was formed today (body gap, not a western gap) which is remains unfilled. A long negative candle was formed today with long lower shadow. Technically this pattern indicates a weak ongoing trend and an emergence of a decent buying at the lower levels, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC securities.
Technically, though, Nifty recovered smartly from a day's low, still there is no formation of any reversal pattern at the lows. Previously, few such lower level recoveries have failed to sustain the highs, he added.
Eicher Motors Royal Enfield July auto sales: The total Royal Enfield sales was down 22 percent at 54,185 units against 69,063 units, exports was up 142 percent at 5,003 units versus 2,062 units, YoY.
Market close: The final hour recovery helped the Nifty to close around 11,000 level and Sensex above 37,000 after remained under immense selling pressure throughout the day.
At close, the Sensex was down 462.80 points at 37,018.32, while Nifty was down 138 points at 10,980. About 830 shares have advanced, 1587 shares declined, and 147 shares are unchanged.
Vedanta, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, SBI and Tata Motors were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Wipro, Bharti Infratel, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries and Power Grid Corp.
Among sectors, except energy all other indices ended on weak note led by the metal (down 3 percent), PSU bank (down 2 percent), IT (down 1.8 percent) followed by infra, pharma and FMCG.
Over 500 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; metals, banks crack
the S&P BSE Metals was the top loser followed by S&P BSE Capital Goods along with S&P BSE Finance, S&P BSE Industrials and S&P BSE Telecom shed which between 2-3 percent.
Buzzing: Shares of commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland fell nearly 4 percent on August 1 after the company reported subdued sales in July and disappointing numbers in the quarter ended June 2019.
Market recovers from low: benchmark indices witnessed some recovery from the low point of the day.
At 15:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 421.88 points or 1.13% at 37059.24, and the Nifty down 127.30 points or 1.14% at 10990.70. About 737 shares have advanced, 1616 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.