App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 01, 2019 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Final hour recovery helps Nifty to end around 11K, Sensex above 37,000; metal stocks tank

At close, the Sensex was down 462.80 points at 37,018.32, while Nifty was down 138 points at 10,980.

highlights

  • Aug 01, 06:53 PM (IST)

  • Aug 01, 05:10 PM (IST)

    Bharti Airtel posted Rs 2,866 crore loss in Q1:

    Telecom major Bharti Airtel has reported consolidated net loss of Rs 2,866 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 against profit of Rs 107.2 crore in the quarter ended March 2019.

    Revenue of the company was up marginally at Rs 20,737.9 crore versus Rs 20,602.2 crore.

  • Aug 01, 04:50 PM (IST)

    USFDA conclude inspection at Dishman Carbogen Amcis' arm:

    Dishman Carbogen Amcis' wholly owned subsidiary, Carbogen Amcis AG's manufacturing site in Neuland, Switzerland, has successfully completed a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-approval inspection. 

    The inspection was concluded with no Form 483's filed, thus confirming that no critical or major observation was raised during the inspection.

  • Aug 01, 04:49 PM (IST)

    The downside momentum continued in the market and the Nifty closed the day lower by 138 points. The opening downside gap was formed today (body gap, not a western gap) which is remains unfilled. A long negative candle was formed today with long lower shadow. Technically this pattern indicates a weak ongoing trend and an emergence of a decent buying at the lower levels, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC securities.

    Technically, though, Nifty recovered smartly from a day's low, still there is no formation of any reversal pattern at the lows. Previously, few such lower level recoveries have failed to sustain the highs, he added.

  • Aug 01, 04:18 PM (IST)

    Eicher Motors Royal Enfield July auto sales: The total Royal Enfield sales was down 22 percent at 54,185 units against 69,063 units, exports was up 142 percent at 5,003 units versus 2,062 units, YoY.

  • Aug 01, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Market close: The final hour recovery helped the Nifty to close around 11,000 level and Sensex above 37,000 after remained under immense selling pressure throughout the day.

    At close, the Sensex was down 462.80 points at 37,018.32, while Nifty was down 138 points at 10,980. About 830 shares have advanced, 1587 shares declined, and 147 shares are unchanged. 

    Vedanta, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, SBI and Tata Motors were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Wipro, Bharti Infratel, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries and Power Grid Corp.

    Among sectors, except energy all other indices ended on weak note led by the metal (down 3 percent), PSU bank (down 2 percent), IT (down 1.8 percent) followed by infra, pharma and FMCG.

  • Aug 01, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland fell nearly 4 percent on August 1 after the company reported subdued sales in July and disappointing numbers in the quarter ended June 2019.

  • Aug 01, 03:19 PM (IST)

    Market recovers from low: benchmark indices witnessed some recovery from the low point of the day.

    At 15:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 421.88 points or 1.13% at 37059.24, and the Nifty down 127.30 points or 1.14% at 10990.70. About 737 shares have advanced, 1616 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.