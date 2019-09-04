Market Live: Indices volatile, Nifty around 10,800, Sensex flat; IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma top loser

Live now
Sep 04, 2019 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Stocks which bucked the trend include names like Abbott India, Bata India, HDFC AMC, ICICI Lombard, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Petronet LNG, TCS etc. among others.
Balkrishna Industries hits 52-low: Shares of Balkrishna Industries touched their 52-week low of Rs 682.65, falling 6.4 percent on September 4 after Macquarie initiated coverage on the stock with an underperform rating with target at Rs 575 per share.
Tata Communications in partnership with Neeco: Shares of Tata Communications added 3.6 percent on September 4 after Neeco Global ICT Services has become a customer of Tata Communications to take to market and deliver Internet of Things (IoT) services for enterprises in Europe.
Buzzing: Shares of Yes Bank slipped 2 percent on September 4 after foreign research house Morgan Stanley has remained underweight on the stock and also cut the target price to Rs 55 from Rs 95 per share.
Market Opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices with positive bias on September 4 with Nifty above 10,800.
The Sensex is up 45.10 points or 0.12% at 36608.01, and the Nifty up 20.70 points or 0.19% at 10818.60. About 361 shares have advanced, 210 shares declined, and 30 shares are unchanged.
Bajaj Hindustan, Marico, Gail, Britannia, Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, and Coal India are among major gainers on the indices, while losers include Axis Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma.
Among sectors, bank and pharma stocks are witnessing selling pressure, while some buying is seen in the FMCG, infra and IT.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Wednesday. It has opened higher by 21 paise at 72.18 per dollar versus previous close 72.39.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session on September 4.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 20.05 points or 0.05% at 36582.96, and the Nifty up 4.30 points or 0.04% at 10802.20
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 32.5 points gain or 0.3 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,852-level on the Singaporean Exchange.