Market Live: Indices volatile, Nifty around 10,800, Sensex flat; IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma top loser

Market Opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices with positive bias on September 4 with Nifty above 10,800.

The Sensex is up 45.10 points or 0.12% at 36608.01, and the Nifty up 20.70 points or 0.19% at 10818.60. About 361 shares have advanced, 210 shares declined, and 30 shares are unchanged.

Bajaj Hindustan, Marico, Gail, Britannia, Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, and Coal India are among major gainers on the indices, while losers include Axis Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma.

Among sectors, bank and pharma stocks are witnessing selling pressure, while some buying is seen in the FMCG, infra and IT.