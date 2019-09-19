Market Live: Nifty below 10,800, Sensex down 200 pts; Yes Bank slips 4%

Market Opens: It is flat start for the Indian indices on the back of mixed gloabl cues.

At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 91.55 points or 0.25% at 36472.33, and the Nifty down 33.30 points or 0.31% at 10807.40. About 353 shares have advanced, 383 shares declined, and 30 shares are unchanged.

Nalco, Vodafone India, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are ICICI Bank, NMDC, REC, Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, Coal India, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Infosys.

Among sectors, metal, IT, auto, energy and bank are witnessing selling pressure, while smallcap and midcap index trading flat.