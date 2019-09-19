Market Live: Nifty below 10,800, Sensex down 200 pts; Yes Bank slips 4%

Live now
Sep 19, 2019 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Crude Update:
RITES gains on order wins:
Asian shares edge higher after Fed:
Wall Street ends mixed:
SGX Nifty Update:
Listing: IIFL Wealth Management lists at Rs 1,270.50 per share.
Buzzing: Shares of Madhav Infra Projects rose more than 1 percent on September 19 after the company received contracts for road and solar project.
Benchmark indices ended the volatile September 18 session on a positive note. Nifty managed to hold above 10,800 supported by metal, IT, infra and energy stocks.
Crude Update: Oil prices edged higher in early Asian trade on Thursday after days of turbulence, with markets soothed by Saudi Arabia’s pledge to restore full production by end-September at facilities knocked out in drone and missile attacks last weekend.
BoJ keeps policy steady, signals chance of easing in October
As expected, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and a pledge to guide 10-year government bond yields under a policy dubbed yield curve control (YCC).
Buzzing: Share price of RITES added 2 percent on September 19 as company bagged a major export order from Sri Lanka.
Market Opens: It is flat start for the Indian indices on the back of mixed gloabl cues.
At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 91.55 points or 0.25% at 36472.33, and the Nifty down 33.30 points or 0.31% at 10807.40. About 353 shares have advanced, 383 shares declined, and 30 shares are unchanged.
Nalco, Vodafone India, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are ICICI Bank, NMDC, REC, Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, Coal India, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Infosys.
Among sectors, metal, IT, auto, energy and bank are witnessing selling pressure, while smallcap and midcap index trading flat.
Praj Industries informed regarding closure of its subsidiary- Praj Industries (Namibia) (Proprietary) due to business reasons.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 11 paise at 71.35 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.24.