Market Live: Sensex above 39K, Nifty around 11,600; L&T up 8%, Dr Reddy's top loser

Market off day's high: Benchmark indices are trading higher but off day's high with Nifty holding above 10,500 level.

The Sensex is up 766.69 points or 2.02% at 38,781.31, while Nifty is up 236.40 points or 2.10% at 11,510.60. About 1356 shares have advanced, 541 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.