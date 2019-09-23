Market Live: Sensex above 39K, Nifty around 11,600; L&T up 8%, Dr Reddy's top loser

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 23, 2019 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Sakthi Sugars surges 10%:
Edelweiss Financial rises 5%:
Market off day's high:
Cipla gets EIR from USFDA:
Biocon falls after 8 observations from USFDA:
USFDA completes inspection of Lupin's Tarapur facility:
Rupee Opens:
Asian shares firm:
SGX Nifty Update:
D-Street Buzz: Bank, FMCG stocks rally led by HDFC Bank, HUL; Asian Paints spikes 7%, IT drags
The Indian stock market is continuing its bull run after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to slash corporate tax for domestic companies and new domestic manufacturing companies.
Buzzing: Share price of Sakthi Sugars surged 10 percent on September 23 after company agreed for one-time settlement (OTS) with one of the lenders, viz. Bank of India.
A $20 bn booster shot! Bata, HDFC Bank, L&T among 20 stocks to benefit the most from tax rate cuts
Bears are clearly on the back foot after the government announced a reduction in the corporate tax rate from ~34 percent to 25.17 percent thereby fulfilling its key agenda of implementing the Direct tax Code (DTC) last week.
Edelweiss Financial rises 5%: Brickwork Ratings has revised the credit rating assigned to the secured non-convertible debenture programme of Rs 50 crore of the company from BWR AA + to BWR AA with the outlook remaining unchanged as negative.
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena has appointed Vikram Sud as strategic advisor.
SBI announced repo rate as external benchmark for all floating rate loans.
IndusInd Bank cuts lending rate by 10 bps across tenors.
Market off day's high: Benchmark indices are trading higher but off day's high with Nifty holding above 10,500 level.
The Sensex is up 766.69 points or 2.02% at 38,781.31, while Nifty is up 236.40 points or 2.10% at 11,510.60. About 1356 shares have advanced, 541 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.
The Smart World and Communication (SW&C) and Power Transmission Et Distribution (PT&D) businesses of L&T Construction jointly commenced executing one of the largest communication network in India for Telangana Fibre Grid Corporation.