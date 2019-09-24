Market Live: Sensex holds 39K, Nifty below 11,600; RIL top gainer, IT stocks in focus

Live now
Sep 24, 2019 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
DHFL gains 3% ahead of meeting:
Rupee Opens:
Asian markets trade mix:
Wall Street ends flat:
SGX Nifty Update:
Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) added more than 3 percent in early trade on September 24 a day ahead of the company meeting where the draft resolution plan shall be discussed.
Shares of RBL Bank added 1.5 percent in the early trade on September 24 after brokerage house Citi has upgraded the rating to buy from neutral.
Citi has cut target price to Rs 480 from Rs 550 per share, also lower FY21/22 earnings by 4 percent /7 percent as we build in slower growth.
Market Opens: It is positive start for the Indian indices on September 24 with Nifty above 11,600.
The Sensex is up 172.22 points or 0.44% at 39262.25, and the Nifty up 39.40 points or 0.34% at 11639.60.
Ashok Leyland, Amara Raja, Motherson Sumi, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, Tata Motors, Britannia, Zee Entertainment, TCS, HUL and Grasim Industries are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IOC, Yes Bank, SBI, Power Grid, Gail, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Aurobindo Pharma, Thomas Cook and M&M.
Among sectors, bank, infra, metal and pharma are under pressure, while buying seen in the auto, energy and IT. Midcap and smallcap are trading with marginal gains.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 15 paise at 70.78 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close 70.93.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat with positive bias in the pre-opening session on September 24.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 49.29 points or 0.13% at 39139.32, and the Nifty up 2.10 points or 0.02% at 11602.30.
Brokerages View: Source - CNBC-TV18:
Citi on Tech Mahindra
Maintain neutral call, target raised to Rs 730 from Rs 705 per share
Stock should continue to be supported by positive sentiment
Raise FY21/22 revenue & EPS estimates by 3% & 2-3%
Increase our target multiple by 0.5x To 15.5x
Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries
Maintain overweight, target at Rs 1,469 per share
Increasing investor confidence in earnings delivery
Lower taxes & cheaper gas feed costs should de-risk outlook
See an earnings CAGR of 17% over FY19-21
Raise our earnings forecasts by 7% & 12% for FY20/F21
Credit Suisse on Infosys
Maintain underperform, target raised to Rs 690 from Rs 670 per share
Staring at a weaker H2 on softness in key large verticals & base effect
Organic revenue growth may moderate to 8% in Q4 from 12% in Q1
Forex may now become a headwind in near term
Discount to TCS is now just 10%, expect this to widen to 15-20%
Trim growth estimate for FY21/22 by 200 bps
Bake in weaker rupee leading to minor EPS cuts
Jefferies on Petronet LNG
Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 315 per share
Valuations reasonable after the 6% fall on September 23
Earnings may also rise from tax rate cuts
Near-term volumes look solid
$2.5 billion MoU for 5 mt from tellurian but direct exposure only USD 0.5 billion
Kotak Institutional Equities on Petronet LNG
Buy rating, target at Rs 320 per share
Non-binding MoU with tellurian to buy up to 5 mt of equity volumes along with affiliates
Transaction contingent on back-to-back off-take contracts, may substitute RasGas volumes
Diversification risks may worry investors notwithstanding attractive project economics
Prudence in de-risking biz & evaluating investments is comforting
Citi on RBL Bank
Upgrade to buy from neutral, target cut to Rs 480 from Rs 550 per share
Price reflects stressed case valuation of 2x FY21e adjusted PB Vs 2.9x before correction
Capital raise will be key to watch; CASA traction stays strong
Lower FY21/22 earnings by 4%/7% as we build in slower growth
Citi on Hospitals
Apollo Hospitals, Dr Lal big winners post tax cuts
Corporate tax cut neutral for pharma in near term
Most generics cos do not have much incremental capacity creation requirements
Apollo Hospitals that have limited cap expenditure plans could benefit meaningfully
MNC pharma cos like GSK Pharma & Diagnostics co Dr Lal stand to benefit
Apollo Hospitals could see a saving of Rs 50-55 crore in the current fiscal
Dr Lal should see a benefit 700-800 bps on tax rate cut
CLSA on India Strategy
Market moves capture theoretical EPS upgrades; actuals might be lower
Simplistic earnings upgrade estimate for Nifty would have been 7-8%
Actual recurring EPS upgrade seems to be lower at 4%
FMCG cos might stagger the benefits over 2-3 years
Cement cos might not move to new tax regime
Banks might raise provisioning and/or invest in branch expansion
Earnings downgrades due to steeper-than-expected slowdown
Sharp market move captures the theoretical EPS upgrade
Big tax cut reform is a PE re-rating event
More growth supportive measures may be in the offing
Our 12-month Nifty target of 13,000 implies 16.5x target multiple
Citi on Autos
Volumes continued to be weak in August as well across segments
YTD volume trends have been disappointing; current estimates appear optimistic
Cut volume estimates for CVs & 2Ws, resulting in cuts in estimates
New FY20 volumes imply +7% / -4% / -1% volume changes over Sep-Mar 2020
Revise estimates for Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Hero Moto
Revise estimates for Tata Motors & TVS Motor
Target for Ashok Leyland cut to Rs 55 from Rs 65 per share
Target for Bajaj Auto cut to Rs 2,100 from Rs 2,250 per share
Target for Eicher Motors cut to Rs 22,000 from Rs 22,100 per share
Target for Hero Moto cut to Rs 3,200 from Rs 3,250 per share
Target for M&M cut to Rs 570 from Rs 580 per share
Target for Maruti unchanged at Rs 7,400 per share
Target for Tata Motors cut to Rs 195 from Rs 200 per share
Target for TVS Motor unchanged at Rs 360 per share
