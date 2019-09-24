App
Sep 24, 2019 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex holds 39K, Nifty below 11,600; RIL top gainer, IT stocks in focus

Among sectors, bank, infra, metal and pharma are under pressure, while buying seen in the auto, energy and IT. Midcap and smallcap are trading with marginal gains.

highlights

  • Sep 24, 09:57 AM (IST)

    DHFL gains 3% ahead of meeting: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) added more than 3 percent in early trade on September 24 a day ahead of the company meeting where the draft resolution plan shall be discussed.

  • Sep 24, 09:27 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of RBL Bank added 1.5 percent in the early trade on September 24 after brokerage house Citi has upgraded the rating to buy from neutral.

    Citi has cut target price to Rs 480 from Rs 550 per share, also lower FY21/22 earnings by 4 percent /7 percent as we build in slower growth.

  • Sep 24, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is positive start for the Indian indices on September 24 with Nifty above 11,600.

    The Sensex is up 172.22 points or 0.44% at 39262.25, and the Nifty up 39.40 points or 0.34% at 11639.60.

    Ashok Leyland, Amara Raja, Motherson Sumi, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, Tata Motors, Britannia, Zee Entertainment, TCS, HUL and Grasim Industries are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IOC, Yes Bank, SBI, Power Grid, Gail, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Aurobindo Pharma, Thomas Cook and M&M.

    Among sectors, bank, infra, metal and pharma are under pressure, while buying seen in the auto, energy and IT. Midcap and smallcap are trading with marginal gains.

  • Sep 24, 09:12 AM (IST)

  • Sep 24, 09:04 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 15 paise at 70.78 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close 70.93.

  • Sep 24, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat with positive bias in the pre-opening session on September 24.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 49.29 points or 0.13% at 39139.32, and the Nifty up 2.10 points or 0.02% at 11602.30.

  • Sep 24, 08:46 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source - CNBC-TV18:

    Citi on Tech Mahindra
    Maintain neutral call, target raised to Rs 730 from Rs 705 per share
    Stock should continue to be supported by positive sentiment 
    Raise FY21/22 revenue & EPS estimates by 3% & 2-3%
    Increase our target multiple by 0.5x To 15.5x 

    Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries
    Maintain overweight, target at Rs 1,469 per share
    Increasing investor confidence in earnings delivery 
    Lower taxes & cheaper gas feed costs should de-risk outlook 
    See an earnings CAGR of 17% over FY19-21
    Raise our earnings forecasts by 7% & 12% for FY20/F21 

    Credit Suisse on Infosys
    Maintain underperform, target raised to Rs 690 from Rs 670 per share
    Staring at a weaker H2 on softness in key large verticals & base effect
    Organic revenue growth may moderate to 8% in Q4 from 12% in Q1
    Forex may now become a headwind in near term 
    Discount to TCS is now just 10%, expect this to widen to 15-20%
    Trim growth estimate for FY21/22 by 200 bps
    Bake in weaker rupee leading to minor EPS cuts

    Jefferies on Petronet LNG
    Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 315 per share
    Valuations reasonable after the 6% fall on September 23 
    Earnings may also rise from tax rate cuts 
    Near-term volumes look solid
    $2.5 billion MoU for 5 mt from tellurian but direct exposure only USD 0.5 billion

    Kotak Institutional Equities on Petronet LNG
    Buy rating, target at Rs 320 per share
    Non-binding MoU with tellurian to buy up to 5 mt of equity volumes along with affiliates
    Transaction contingent on back-to-back off-take contracts, may substitute RasGas volumes 
    Diversification risks may worry investors notwithstanding attractive project economics 
    Prudence in de-risking biz & evaluating investments is comforting

    Citi on RBL Bank
    Upgrade to buy from neutral, target cut to Rs 480 from Rs 550 per share
    Price reflects stressed case valuation of 2x FY21e adjusted PB Vs 2.9x before correction 
    Capital raise will be key to watch; CASA traction stays strong
    Lower FY21/22 earnings by 4%/7% as we build in slower growth

    Citi on Hospitals
    Apollo Hospitals, Dr Lal big winners post tax cuts
    Corporate tax cut neutral for pharma in near term
    Most generics cos do not have much incremental capacity creation requirements
    Apollo Hospitals that have limited cap expenditure plans could benefit meaningfully
    MNC pharma cos like GSK Pharma & Diagnostics co Dr Lal stand to benefit
    Apollo Hospitals could see a saving of Rs 50-55 crore in the current fiscal
    Dr Lal should see a benefit 700-800 bps on tax rate cut

    CLSA on India Strategy
    Market moves capture theoretical EPS upgrades; actuals might be lower
    Simplistic earnings upgrade estimate for Nifty would have been 7-8%
    Actual recurring EPS upgrade seems to be lower at 4%
    FMCG cos might stagger the benefits over 2-3 years 
    Cement cos might not move to new tax regime 
    Banks might raise provisioning and/or invest in branch expansion
    Earnings downgrades due to steeper-than-expected slowdown 
    Sharp market move captures the theoretical EPS upgrade
    Big tax cut reform is a PE re-rating event 
    More growth supportive measures may be in the offing
    Our 12-month Nifty target of 13,000 implies 16.5x target multiple

    Citi on Autos
    Volumes continued to be weak in August as well across segments
    YTD volume trends have been disappointing; current estimates appear optimistic
    Cut volume estimates for CVs & 2Ws, resulting in cuts in estimates 
    New FY20 volumes imply +7% / -4% / -1% volume changes over Sep-Mar 2020
    Revise estimates for Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Hero Moto
    Revise estimates for Tata Motors & TVS Motor
    Target for Ashok Leyland cut to Rs 55 from Rs 65 per share
    Target for Bajaj Auto cut to Rs 2,100 from Rs 2,250 per share
    Target for Eicher Motors cut to Rs 22,000 from Rs 22,100 per share
    Target for Hero Moto cut to Rs 3,200 from Rs 3,250 per share
    Target for M&M cut to Rs 570 from Rs 580 per share
    Target for Maruti unchanged at Rs 7,400 per share
    Target for Tata Motors cut to Rs 195 from Rs 200 per share
    Target for TVS Motor unchanged at Rs 360 per share

