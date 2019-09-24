Market Live: Sensex holds 39K, Nifty below 11,600; RIL top gainer, IT stocks in focus

Brokerages View: Source - CNBC-TV18:

Citi on Tech Mahindra

Maintain neutral call, target raised to Rs 730 from Rs 705 per share

Stock should continue to be supported by positive sentiment

Raise FY21/22 revenue & EPS estimates by 3% & 2-3%

Increase our target multiple by 0.5x To 15.5x

Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries

Maintain overweight, target at Rs 1,469 per share

Increasing investor confidence in earnings delivery

Lower taxes & cheaper gas feed costs should de-risk outlook

See an earnings CAGR of 17% over FY19-21

Raise our earnings forecasts by 7% & 12% for FY20/F21

Credit Suisse on Infosys

Maintain underperform, target raised to Rs 690 from Rs 670 per share

Staring at a weaker H2 on softness in key large verticals & base effect

Organic revenue growth may moderate to 8% in Q4 from 12% in Q1

Forex may now become a headwind in near term

Discount to TCS is now just 10%, expect this to widen to 15-20%

Trim growth estimate for FY21/22 by 200 bps

Bake in weaker rupee leading to minor EPS cuts

Jefferies on Petronet LNG

Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 315 per share

Valuations reasonable after the 6% fall on September 23

Earnings may also rise from tax rate cuts

Near-term volumes look solid

$2.5 billion MoU for 5 mt from tellurian but direct exposure only USD 0.5 billion

Kotak Institutional Equities on Petronet LNG

Buy rating, target at Rs 320 per share

Non-binding MoU with tellurian to buy up to 5 mt of equity volumes along with affiliates

Transaction contingent on back-to-back off-take contracts, may substitute RasGas volumes

Diversification risks may worry investors notwithstanding attractive project economics

Prudence in de-risking biz & evaluating investments is comforting

Citi on RBL Bank

Upgrade to buy from neutral, target cut to Rs 480 from Rs 550 per share

Price reflects stressed case valuation of 2x FY21e adjusted PB Vs 2.9x before correction

Capital raise will be key to watch; CASA traction stays strong

Lower FY21/22 earnings by 4%/7% as we build in slower growth

Citi on Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals, Dr Lal big winners post tax cuts

Corporate tax cut neutral for pharma in near term

Most generics cos do not have much incremental capacity creation requirements

Apollo Hospitals that have limited cap expenditure plans could benefit meaningfully

MNC pharma cos like GSK Pharma & Diagnostics co Dr Lal stand to benefit

Apollo Hospitals could see a saving of Rs 50-55 crore in the current fiscal

Dr Lal should see a benefit 700-800 bps on tax rate cut

CLSA on India Strategy

Market moves capture theoretical EPS upgrades; actuals might be lower

Simplistic earnings upgrade estimate for Nifty would have been 7-8%

Actual recurring EPS upgrade seems to be lower at 4%

FMCG cos might stagger the benefits over 2-3 years

Cement cos might not move to new tax regime

Banks might raise provisioning and/or invest in branch expansion

Earnings downgrades due to steeper-than-expected slowdown

Sharp market move captures the theoretical EPS upgrade

Big tax cut reform is a PE re-rating event

More growth supportive measures may be in the offing

Our 12-month Nifty target of 13,000 implies 16.5x target multiple

Citi on Autos

Volumes continued to be weak in August as well across segments

YTD volume trends have been disappointing; current estimates appear optimistic

Cut volume estimates for CVs & 2Ws, resulting in cuts in estimates

New FY20 volumes imply +7% / -4% / -1% volume changes over Sep-Mar 2020

Revise estimates for Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Hero Moto

Revise estimates for Tata Motors & TVS Motor

Target for Ashok Leyland cut to Rs 55 from Rs 65 per share

Target for Bajaj Auto cut to Rs 2,100 from Rs 2,250 per share

Target for Eicher Motors cut to Rs 22,000 from Rs 22,100 per share

Target for Hero Moto cut to Rs 3,200 from Rs 3,250 per share

Target for M&M cut to Rs 570 from Rs 580 per share

Target for Maruti unchanged at Rs 7,400 per share

Target for Tata Motors cut to Rs 195 from Rs 200 per share

Target for TVS Motor unchanged at Rs 360 per share