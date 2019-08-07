Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates weak start for Indian Indices

Live now
Aug 07, 2019 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
SGX Nifty Update:
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The much-warranted market pull back was seen on August 6 after a sharp sell-off in last few sessions. The optimism about a likely rate cut by Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee on August 7 and short covering lifted benchmark indices.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 52 points or 0.47 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,910.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.