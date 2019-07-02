Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat with positive bias; Cox & Kings falls 5%

Live now
Jul 02, 2019 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Cox & Kings said CARE revised credit rating to AA with stable outlook from BB for privately placed listed non-convertible debentures worth Rs 50 crore.
Yes Bank shares plunged nearly 7 percent intraday after a media report indicated that Mumbai-based borrower defaulted on interest payment to private sector lender.
NTPC said it appointed Shri Anurag Agarwal, Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Power as Government Nominee Director on the board of the company.
Alembic Pharma Climbs 6%
Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares rallied nearly 6 percent intraday as the US health regulator approved Febuxostat tablets that lower uric acid levels.
Febuxostat tablets are xanthine oxidase (XO) inhibitor indicated for the chronic management of hyperuricemia in adult patients with gout who have an inadequate response to a maximally titrated dose of allopurinol, who are intolerant to allopurinol, or for whom treatment with allopurinol is not advisable.
Historical data suggests bulls dominate July; will 2019 be a repeat?
Apart from US-China trade talks, forthcoming Budget along with various measures that could be part of 100-day agenda of Modi 2.0 is the most eagerly awaited events ahead, suggest experts
Market Update
Benchmark indices traded marginally lower amid volatility as traders turned cautious ahead of Union Budget later this week.
The BSE Sensex fell 44.24 points to 39,642.26 and the Nifty50 slipped 13.90 points to 11,851.70.
Cox & Kings locked at 5 percent lower circuit as company defaulted on Rs 50 crore payment out of the aggregate amount of Rs 65 crore.
Hero Motocorp June sales: Total sales in June 2019 declined to 6,16,526 units against 6,52,028 units sold in June 2018.
Crude Update: Oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday, as weak global data raised concerns about future demand for the commodity despite a positive boost from OPEC's decision to extend supply cuts until next March.
Market Opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices on July 2 with Nifty above 11,850.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 3.70 points or 0.01% at 39690.20, and the Nifty up 1.90 points or 0.02% at 11867.50. About 352 shares have advanced, 220 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.
HPCL, BPCL, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Infosys, Britannia, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki and Asian Paints are among the major gainers on the indices, while losers are Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cox & Kings and Dr Reddy's Lab.
Among sectors, buying seen in the energy, FMCG space, while auto, IT, metal and pharma are under pressure.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 68.97 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 68.95.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 57.63 points or 0.15% at 39744.13, and the Nifty up 7.90 points or 0.07% at 11873.50.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open higher; SBI, Federal Bank top buys
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 20 points or 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,923-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends higher: US stocks climbed on Monday, but finished off earlier highs, led by gains in technology stocks on optimism for progress in U.S.-China trade talks and signs of a likely reprieve for Chinese telecom company Huawei.
Stocks in the news: DHFL, JSW Energy, Cox & Kings, ICRA, Tata Motors, Hero, MOIL
Cox & Kings | ICRA | Tata Motors | Eicher Motors | TVS Motor | Bharti Airtel and MOIL are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian markets choppy: Asian shares were choppy on Tuesday as weak global manufacturing activity reinforced worries about slowing world growth, while the initial enthusiasm over a Sino-U.S. trade truce gave way to uncertainty over whether the two nations can strike a durable deal.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The market extended last week's uptrend with benchmark indices gaining 0.7 percent on July 1. The rally was driven by positive global cues after US-China said both countries will not levy any new tariffs on each other.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 18.50 points or 0.16 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,921-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.