Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat with positive bias; Cox & Kings falls 5%

Market Opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices on July 2 with Nifty above 11,850.

At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 3.70 points or 0.01% at 39690.20, and the Nifty up 1.90 points or 0.02% at 11867.50. About 352 shares have advanced, 220 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.

HPCL, BPCL, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Infosys, Britannia, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki and Asian Paints are among the major gainers on the indices, while losers are Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cox & Kings and Dr Reddy's Lab.

Among sectors, buying seen in the energy, FMCG space, while auto, IT, metal and pharma are under pressure.