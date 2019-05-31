Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices

Trump plans 5% tariff on Mexican imports: President Donald Trump, struggling to stem a surge of illegal immigrants across the southern border, vowed on Thursday to impose a tariff on all goods coming from Mexico starting at 5% and ratcheting higher until the flow of border-crossers ceases.
Wall Street ends higher: US stocks showed signs of stabilizing on Thursday, but gains were kept in check by conflicting comments on trade talks from President Donald Trump and Beijing that reinforced concerns about a potentially lengthy battle harming global growth.
Asian markets trades lower: Asian shares extended a month-long slide and sovereign bonds surged on Friday after US President Donald Trump ramped up trade tensions globally by suddenly slapping tariffs on all goods from Mexico, sending the peso tumbling.
May 31, 07:48 AM (IST)
May 31, 07:32 AM (IST)
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India, a gains of 22.50 points or 0.19 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,998.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
May 31, 07:28 AM (IST)
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
highlights
Trump plans 5% tariff on Mexican imports:
Wall Street ends higher:
SGX Nifty Update:
Trump plans 5% tariff on Mexican imports: President Donald Trump, struggling to stem a surge of illegal immigrants across the southern border, vowed on Thursday to impose a tariff on all goods coming from Mexico starting at 5% and ratcheting higher until the flow of border-crossers ceases.
Stocks in the news: Coal India, IDBI Bank, Jain Irrigation, Jet Airways, KNR Constructions
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Results on May 31: Encore Software, Lakshmi Overseas Industries, MVL, Nakoda, Nitco, Orchid Pharma, United Textiles ONGC Q4: Profit down 51 percent at Rs 4,044.6 crore versus Rs 8,262.7 crore; revenue down 3.4 percent at Rs 26,758.5 crore versus Rs 27,694 crore (QoQ).
Wall Street ends higher: US stocks showed signs of stabilizing on Thursday, but gains were kept in check by conflicting comments on trade talks from President Donald Trump and Beijing that reinforced concerns about a potentially lengthy battle harming global growth.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know
The market reversed all its previous day gains and ended F&O expiry session at record closing high on May 30, driven by index heavyweights HDFC Twins and Reliance Industries ahead of Modi 2.0 government formation and Q4 GDP data due later in the day.
Asian markets trades lower: Asian shares extended a month-long slide and sovereign bonds surged on Friday after US President Donald Trump ramped up trade tensions globally by suddenly slapping tariffs on all goods from Mexico, sending the peso tumbling.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India, a gains of 22.50 points or 0.19 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,998.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.