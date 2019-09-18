Market Live: Nifty holds 10,800 amid choppy trade; auto, pharma under pressure

Live now
Sep 18, 2019
Rupee trades higher: The Indian rupee is trading higher by 31 paise at 71.47 per dollar against previous close 71.78.
Attack on Saudi oilfields deteriorates sentiment on Rupee; short term correction can end at 72-72.1/$
Although bulls might take the charge once again but shooting star formation on weekly chart followed by red candle suggesting that traders should not expect any major move on an upside.
SEBI restrains Gautam Thapar from accessing the securities market and prohibits him from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities in any manner whatsoever, directly or indirectly, till further orders.
Buzzing: Shares of Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals rose 2.5 percent to Rs 481.45 on September 18 after the company completed the commissioning of its 20 MW AC solar power plant in Gujarat's Charanka.
Ashoka Buildcon said the management of the company will be meeting a group of investors / analysts today at Nashik.
Nifty Holds 10,800:
Benchmark indices traded with moderate gains in morning, driven by short covering in beaten down stocks in previous two sessions.
The Sensex gained 95.42 points at 36,576.51 and the Nifty rose 21.10 points to 10,838.70. About 914 shares advanced against 776 declining shares on the BSE.
Bajaj Finance to raiss Rs 8,500 cr via QIP: Shares of Bajaj Finance rose 2.5 percent on September 18 after the company's board, in its meeting held on September 17, approved raising of capital through a qualified institutions placement (QIP) for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 8,500 crore by issue of equity shares and/or eligible securities.
