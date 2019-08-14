Market Live: Nifty opens above 10,950, Sensex up 100 points; financial stocks in focus

Live now
Aug 14, 2019 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Wednesday. It opened higher by 40 paise at 71 per dollar against previous close 71.40.
Market at pre-opening: Benchmark indices are trading strong in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 239.25 points or 0.65% at 37197.41, and the Nifty up 83.80 points or 0.77% at 11009.70.
Amazon in advanced talks to buy 8-10% stake in Future Retail
American e-commerce giant Amazon is in advanced stage of discussions with Future Retail Ltd for picking up 8-10 per cent stake in the Indian retail chain, according to sources.
Crude Update: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week, erasing some gains from the last session that were stoked after Washington said it would delay tariffs on some Chinese goods.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a with 0.27 percent gain or 30 points. Nifty futures were trading around 10,950-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Results today: Grasim Industries, IDBI Bank, Wockhardt, Jindal Steel & Power, Indiabulls Real Estate, General Insurance Corporation of India, GMR Infrastructure, IDFC, HDIL, Reliance Capital, HEG, Repco Home Finance, Voltamp Transformers, Deepak Fertilizers, Indraprastha Gas, Suzlon Energy, Jain Irrigation Systems, IIFL Finance, Gateway Distriparks, Unitech, Zee Learn, Sadbhav Engineering, Prabhat Dairy
ONGC | Apollo Hospitals | RITES | Manappuram Finance | Nalco | Rain Industries | Glenmark Pharma and NMDC are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader indices in India, a gain of 12.50 points or 0.11 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,933-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
The market wiped out the two-day gains from the previous sessions and saw the biggest single-day fall in the past 30 days on August 13, dented by weak domestic and global cues.