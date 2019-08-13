Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat; RIL gains 8% post AGM

Live now
Aug 13, 2019 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee opens weak: The Indian rupee slipped in the early tarde on Tuesday. It opened lower by 36 paise at 71.14 per dollar versus Friday's close 70.78.
Market at pre-opening: The benchmark indices are trading strong in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 11,150.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 482.68 points or 1.28% at 38064.59, and the Nifty up 55.20 points or 0.50% at 11164.90.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with 0.32 percent gain or 35.5 points. Nifty futures were trading around 11,125-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude Update: Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, offsetting narrow gains in the previous session, on the expectation major producers would continue to reduce global supplies due to a slowing economic growth outlook.
Wall Street falls on geopolitical tensions: US stocks dropped in a broad sell-off on Monday as simmering geopolitical tensions spooked equity investors and drove a bond market rally while the protracted US-China trade war stoked fears of impending recession, said Reuters.
The market continued to rally for the second straight session on August 9, helping benchmark indices post their first weekly gains in the last five weeks.
Asian markets slip: Asian shares fell on Tuesday as fears about a drawn out Sino-US trade war, protests in Hong Kong and a crash in Argentina's peso currency drove investors to safe harbours like bonds, gold, and the yen, said Reuters.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 26 points or 0.23 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,116-level on the Singaporean Exchange.