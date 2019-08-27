Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 11,100; Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank drag

Downside Risks for Infosys are Developed

"CY19 has seen earnings downgrades for Indian IT, a stark contrast to CY18. Infosys and Tech Mahindra have seen the sharpest cut in EPS estimates in CY19," Credit Suisse said

Cuts have been margin-led over the last two quarters and EPS estimates cut going forward is likely to be growth-led, it added.

The global brokerage said miss on earnings has led valuations of most stocks to correct over the past year. In case of Infosys, the downside risks are ripe, though the stock is trading at 52-week high, it added.

Concerns on global macro and client spending posed risks to growth estimates, hence the rupee weakness may not help much, said Credit Suisse which prefers HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and L&T Infotech.

