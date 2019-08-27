Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 11,100; Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank drag

Live now
Aug 27, 2019 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nearly 30 stocks saw FY20 EPS downgrades in last 4 qtrs; time to exit?
Most brokerage firms have downgraded EPS estimates for Nifty. There are as many as 28 stocks in BSE100 that saw FY20 EPS downgrades in the last four quarters
Auto Stocks Shine
Tata Motors rallies 5% on easing global trade tensions
Analyst Meet
CG Power and Industrial Solutions in a BSE filing said conference call with analyst / institutional investors is scheduled to be held on August 28 at 10:00 a.m. (IST) onwards.
Downside Risks for Infosys are Developed
"CY19 has seen earnings downgrades for Indian IT, a stark contrast to CY18. Infosys and Tech Mahindra have seen the sharpest cut in EPS estimates in CY19," Credit Suisse said
Cuts have been margin-led over the last two quarters and EPS estimates cut going forward is likely to be growth-led, it added.
The global brokerage said miss on earnings has led valuations of most stocks to correct over the past year. In case of Infosys, the downside risks are ripe, though the stock is trading at 52-week high, it added.
Concerns on global macro and client spending posed risks to growth estimates, hence the rupee weakness may not help much, said Credit Suisse which prefers HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and L&T Infotech.
Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices were off their day's high as the Sensex gained 74.10 points at 37,568.22 and the Nifty50 rose 31.10 points to 11,089.
The market breadth remained in favour bulls as about 2.5 shares gained for every share falling on the BSE.
HSBC Upgrades BHEL to Buy
HSBC said it continued to see near-term weakness in business fundamentals of state-owned power equipment maker BHEL.
But the brokerage house upgraded the stock to buy due to steep correction and balance sheet strength & long-term potential.
However, HSBC slashed price target to Rs 60 from Rs 62 per share after lowering earnings estimate by 1-5 percent on lowered order inflow expectations.
"Downside risks include a continued increase in receivables & lower margins," it said.
DEA Secretary told CNBC-TV18 that RBI surplus will flow into the consolidated fund on India and will be spent as per budgetary process on capex and revenue expenditure.
Citi downgrades NMDC
Citi downgraded NMDC to neutral from buy and also cut target price sharply to Rs 80 from Rs 120 per share earlier, saying uncertainty w.r.t mines can linger for long.
"The delay in the ruling leaves us with little confidence. Hence we lowered FY21 volume estimates as Chhattisgarh volumes may be disrupted for some time," it explained.
