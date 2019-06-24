Market Live: Sensex traders lower, Nifty around 11,700; auto stocks skid

Live now
Jun 24, 2019 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Auto Stocks Under Pressure
IndiaMart InterMesh
Market Opening
Rupee Opening
Half-yearly review: These 24 BSE500 stocks turned wealth creators for their investors
Apart from them, 31 companies having market cap of less than Rs 100 crore rose 100-500 percent in the same period. They include 7NR Retail, Seamec, CHD Chemicals, Indo US Bio-Tech and Bhilwara Spinners, among others.
Eicher Motors said its senior officials will be meeting Nordea Asset Management, Regal Funds Management and Artisan Partners today.
Inox Wind shares gained 2 percent on commissioning of common power evacuation systems with ISTS network at Dayapar, Gujarat.
Auto Stocks Under Pressure:
US-Iran fears buoy oil prices as focus turns to Donald Trump-Xi Jinping talks
Both main crude contracts are up almost 10 per cent since Tehran last week shot down a US "spy drone" for breaching its airspace, ratcheting up fears of a conflict between the old foes.
Lupin in Focus
Japanese brokerage Nomura also maintained its buy call on Lupin with a price target at Rs 1,017 as it expects trend of consolidation in pharma to continue.
Domestic market growth remained challenging and there’s limited scope for new product introductions, it said, adding it sees strategic rationale in acquiring JB Chemicals.
Last week, a media report had indicated that Lupin and Piramal Enterprises are in race for buying stake in JB Chemicals but company denied.
IndiaMart Raises Money Via Anchor Book
A day before the issue opened, IndiaMart already raised more than Rs 213 crore from 15 anchor investors including ICICI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Birla Mutual Fund, Hornbill Capital Advisers LLP, etc.
IndiaMart InterMesh:
IndiaMart InterMesh, the first mainboard IPO in last two months, opened for subscription with a price band of Rs 970-973 per share.
The company, which is the largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services, aims to raise Rs 475 crore through the public issue that will close on June 26.
It is an offer for sale of 48,87,862 shares by its promoters and investors, so company will not get any proceeds from public issue.
Sectoral trend is mixed with Bank, FMCG, IT and Metals indices trading higher while Auto and Pharma lost ground.
Ideas for Profit: Should you subscribe to the IndiaMART InterMESH IPO?
Block Deal
Emami shares fell 6 percent after CNBC-TV18 report suggested that about 8.3 percent equity exchanged hands in early trade.
JMC Projects shares gained 3 percent on bagging orders worth Rs 514 crore.
Market Opening:
Benchmark indices opened flat with Sensex falling 6.65 points to 39,187.84 and the Nifty rising 11.10 points to 11,735.20.
Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T, UPL, Bharti Airtel and Zee Entertainment are early gainers while Dr Reddy's Labs, Tech Mahindra, Bhart Infratel, Reliance Industries, Hero Motocorp, Axis Bank, and Indiabulls Housing Finance were losers.
Nifty Bank gained 0.3 percent.
Nifty Midcap index was up 20 points. CG Power, Bandhan Bank, Balrampur Chini, Dhampur Sugar and JMC Projects gained 1-8 percent.
Reliance Capital, Sobha, Motherson Sumi and Glenmark Pharma were under pressure.
10 key factors that will keep traders busy this week
Friday's sell-off dragged the market for the third consecutive week ended June 21 as bears retained control over Dalal Street.
Glenmark Pharma partnered with Novartis to distribute and promote three respiratory products in Brazil.
Inox Wind has commissioned common power evacuation systems with ISTS network at Dayapar, Gujarat.
L&T's power business won order of over Rs 7,000 crore in Bihar.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 4-9% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 1.5 points or 0.01 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,752-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Rupee Opening:
Indian rupee opened at 69.60 against the US dollar on June 24, falling 5 paise compared to Friday's close of 69.55 a dollar.
Market in Pre-Opening
The market traded flat with a positive bias in pre-opening. The Sensex rose 14.36 points to 39,208.85 and the Nifty gained 16.30 points at 11,740.40.
JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 514 crore
Oil prices climbed as tensions remain high between Iran and the United States, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying "significant" sanctions on Tehran would be announced.
Brent futures were up 25 cents, or 0.38 percent, at $65.45 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate crude was up 37 cents, or 0.64 percent, at $57.80 a barrel. Source: Reuters
Stocks in the news: Glenmark, Jain Irrigation, Bandhan Bank, Star Cement, CG Power, CARE
Tata Steel | Jain Irrigation | Bandhan Bank | UPL | Cipla | CARE Ratings and Kabra Extrusiontechnik are stocks which are in the news today
Gold prices extended gains in early Asian trade, hovering near a six-year peak touched in the previous session, as a weaker dollar and heightened tensions between the United States and Iran underpinned the precious metal. Source: Reuters.
RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya resigns 6 months before term ends: Report
Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Deputy Governor Viral Acharya is said to have quit six months before the scheduled end of his term to return to New York University Stern School of Business (NYU stern) in August as CV Starr Professor of Economics.
Acharya had put in his papers a few weeks before the last meeting of RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that was held on June 6, sources told Business Standard. His last day will be a few days before the end of July, the report added.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The market reversed most of its gains that were seen in the previous session and closed sharply lower on June 21. Escalated geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and the RBI's concern over slowing economy dented traders' sentiment.
SGX Nifty gained 20 points in morning, indicating mildly positive opening in market on June 24, 2019 after a sharp sell-off on Friday.