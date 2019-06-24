Market Live: Sensex traders lower, Nifty around 11,700; auto stocks skid

Lupin in Focus

Japanese brokerage Nomura also maintained its buy call on Lupin with a price target at Rs 1,017 as it expects trend of consolidation in pharma to continue.

Domestic market growth remained challenging and there’s limited scope for new product introductions, it said, adding it sees strategic rationale in acquiring JB Chemicals.

Last week, a media report had indicated that Lupin and Piramal Enterprises are in race for buying stake in JB Chemicals but company denied.

