Market Live: Sensex opens lower, Nifty breaks 11,500; Titan Company cracks 9%

Morgan Stanley remained bearish on midcap IT firm Mindtree with a target price at Rs 820 per share, implying 6.7 percent potential upside from current levels.

"We are expecting a soft Q1 due to push out in deal closures," said the brokerage. "It will be important to see how growth is likely to play out in FY20 and we will also have an eye on any potential uptick in attrition rates."