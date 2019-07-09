Market Live: Sensex opens lower, Nifty breaks 11,500; Titan Company cracks 9%

Benchmark indices extended previous day's losses in opening trade. The BSE Sensex fell 69.57 points to 38,651 and the Nifty50 slipped 38.80 points to 11,519.80.
Jul 09, 09:15 AM (IST)
Morgan Stanley remained bearish on midcap IT firm Mindtree with a target price at Rs 820 per share, implying 6.7 percent potential upside from current levels.
"We are expecting a soft Q1 due to push out in deal closures," said the brokerage. "It will be important to see how growth is likely to play out in FY20 and we will also have an eye on any potential uptick in attrition rates."
Jul 09, 09:12 AM (IST)
TCS Earnings Poll
Country's largest IT services provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is expected to deliver steady growth in revenue but there could be pressure on the margin that may impact profitability in the first quarter of FY20. Company will announce its quarterly earnings on July 9.
The constant currency revenue growth could be more than 3 percent with around 20-50 basis points cross currency headwinds, driven by strong order book and retail segment.
Dr Reddy's has received approval from US FDA for Trientine capsule, which are used to treat wilson's disease.
Jul 09, 09:10 AM (IST)
NCLT Approval for Scheme of Arrangement
Visa Steel said in its BSE filing tha tscheme of arrangement between company and VISA Special Steel Limited and their respective shareholders & creditors for transfer of special steel undertaking to VISA Special Steel Limited has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal.
highlights
Market Opening
Market Opening:
TCS Earnings Poll
Market Headstart: Nifty50 seen opening flat; Lupin, IndusInd Bank top sell ideas
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 14 points or 0.12 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,554-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
USFDA Nod
NCLT Approval for Scheme of Arrangement
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1230, target of Rs 1275 and Tata Global Beverage with a stop loss of Rs 259, target of Rs 271.
USFDA Approval
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Ranolazine extended-release tablets, which are available in 500 mg and 1,000 mg strengths.
Deterioration in Credit Quality
Care Ratings has seen a massive deterioration in the credit quality of the entities it tracks during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
The modified credit ratio, or the number of upgrades to downgrades, has slipped to a six-year low of 0.8 during the June quarter, the agency said July 8. Source: PTI
Stocks in the news: TCS, Titan, Canara Bank, NHPC, Delta Corp, Hero Motocorp, Voltas, Meghmani
Here are stocks that are in the news today: Results on July 9: TCS, Excel Realty Delta Corp Q1: Profit rises to Rs 42.48 crore versus Rs 41.41 crore; revenue falls to Rs 186.51 crore versus Rs 187.25 crore YoY.
Rupee Trade
The Indian rupee was unchanged on Tuesday morning against Monday's close of 68.65 a dollar.
Market Pre-Opening Trade
The BSE Sensex rose 124.48 points to 38845.05 and the Nifty50 fell 4.70 points to 11,553.90 which indicated consolidation day going ahead after falling sharply in two sessions.
A morning walk down Dalal Street | Nifty can fall towards 200-day EMA if it breaks 11,470
Manic Monday! Indian markets witnessed a decline for the second session in a row Taxation jitters hit D-Street as higher taxation proposed for the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the Budget 2019 dented sentiments.
Asia markets are mostly trading lower amid dampened hopes for rate cut by Federal Reserve this month.
China's Shanghai Composite, South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.1-0.7 percent while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.2 percent.
SGX Nifty fell 24 points to 11,544 in morning, indicating mildly negative opening for Indian indices.