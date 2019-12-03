Market Live: Indices at day's low, Nifty below 12K, Sensex down 200 pts

RBL Bank share price slips post QIP launch

RBL Bank share price declined over 1 percent intraday on December 3 after the company launched the qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue for subscription on December 2.

The Capital Raising Committee of the bank approved the floor price for the QIP at Rs 352.57 per equity share, at a 5.5 percent discount on Monday's closing price. "We will offer a discount of not more than 5 percent on the floor price," it said in a release on the exchange.