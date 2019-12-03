Market Live: Indices at day's low, Nifty below 12K, Sensex down 200 pts

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 03, 2019 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Nifty below 12,000:
Maruti Suzuki to hike prices:
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO oversubscribed by 2 times:
NMDC slips 3%:
Vodafone Idea slips 10%:
Biocon launches Ogivri in US market:
Rupee Opens:
Dollar Update:
Oil Update:
US Markets:
Asian Markets:
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading at day's low level with Nifty below 12,000.
The Sensex is down 159.44 points or 0.39% at 40642.73, and the Nifty down 59 points or 0.49% at 11989.20. About 715 shares have advanced, 1212 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.
Maruti Suzuki to hike prices: Over the past year, the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2020. This price increase shall vary for different models.
India's Real GDP growth quarterly:
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO oversubscribed by 2 times: The public issue of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank continued to receive good response, oversubscribing by 2 times on second day of bidding December 3.
Gold price today: Yellow metal trade flat amid trade war fears; follow buy on dips
MCX Gold has been intact in Triangle pattern and now a move above 38100 which suggests that upside breakout has taken place towards 38300 levels.
Buzzing: NMDC share price declined 3.6 percent intraday on December 3 after company reported weak iron ore production in the month of November.
No signs of revival for BHEL; short December Fut for target of Rs 48
Ajit Mishra The Indian equity indices continued to consolidate on December 3 and ended on a flat note after a volatile session amidst mixed global cues.
Gold price today: Yellow metal trade flat amid trade war fears; follow buy on dips
MCX Gold has been intact in Triangle pattern and now a move above 38100 which suggests that upside breakout has taken place towards 38300 levels.
RBL Bank share price slips post QIP launch
RBL Bank share price declined over 1 percent intraday on December 3 after the company launched the qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue for subscription on December 2.
The Capital Raising Committee of the bank approved the floor price for the QIP at Rs 352.57 per equity share, at a 5.5 percent discount on Monday's closing price. "We will offer a discount of not more than 5 percent on the floor price," it said in a release on the exchange.