Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates lower opening for Indian indices

Morgan Stanley on IGL
Overweight call, target at Rs 351 per share
Reported Q4 earnings that beat our EBITDA estimate & consensus by 9%
Nomura on IGL
Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 400 per share
Q4 ahead driven by solid 17% volume growth
Jefferies on IGL
Buy rating, target at Rs 340 per share
Volume growth stronger than expected; margin below estimates
Kotak Institutional Equities on IGL
Sell rating, target raised to Rs 260 from Rs 250 per share
Raise EPS estimates by 3-4%
Deutsche Bank on IGL
Buy rating, target raised to Rs 375 from Rs 360 per share
CNG volume growth highest in 28 quarters
Nomura on Ashok Leyland
Neutral call, target raised to Rs 97 from Rs 90 per share
Valuations factor in the downcycle; next upcycle unlikely before FY22
CLSA on Ashok Leyland
Sell rating, target at Rs 65 per share
Q4 volumes rose 1% YoY, while EBITDA fell 5% YoY
UBS on Ashok Leyland
Sell rating, target at Rs 80 per share
Profit ahead of consensus on utilisation of tax credit from LCV biz merger
Outlook for FY20 & 21 growth is muted
Kotak Institutional Equities on Ashok Leyland
Maintain buy rating, target cut to Rs 130 from Rs 140 per share
Stock valuations are attractive at 11x FY20e EPS
Expect company to deliver 6% EBITDA CAGR over FY19-21
Jefferies on Whirlpool
Hold rating, target cut to Rs 1,560 from Rs 1,625 per share
Steady quarter; positives priced in; key risks prevail
CLSA on Dish TV
Retain buy rating; target cut to Rs 60 from Rs 70 per share
Migration impacts ARPU & additions; Essel group deleveraging a must
Cut estimates by 1-9% to factor in Q4 performance
Kotak Institutional Equities on JSW Steel
Maintain reduce, target cut to Rs 255 from Rs 265 per share
Good quarter but a challenging year ahead
Kotak Institutional Equities on Whirlpool
Maintain sell call, target at Rs 1,220 per share
Expect 12% EPS CAGR over FY19-21
Cut FY20-21E EPS estimates by 4-5%; sell stays on expensive valuations
Deutsche Bank on Grasim
Buy rating, target at Rs 1,075 per share
Q4 result disappoints on weaker margin
Credit Suisse on Ashok Leyland
Maintain neutral, target at Rs 94 per share
Q4 In-line; pre-buy to provide a near-term trigger
Credit Suisse on Page Industries
Downgrade to underperform from neutral, target cut to Rs 18,700 from Rs 23,221 per share
Q4 results significantly below estimates; profit declines 20.4% YoY
CLSA on IGL
Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 390 per share
Record volume growth across segments drives beat
CLSA on JSW Steel
Sell rating, target at Rs 225 per share
Margin outlook weak while capex is rising
CLSA on NCC
Buy rating, target raised to Rs 145 from Rs 140 per share
FY19 PAT up 91% YoY, but politics drive no guidance
CLSA on NTPC
Buy rating, target at Rs 157 per share
Double-digit PAT growth led by lower under recoveries & surcharges
Asian market trade higher: Asia stocks edged up early on Monday, and the euro was confined to a narrow range after the weekend’s European Parliament elections highlighted the deepening political fragmentation of the 28-country bloc.
Crude Update: Oil prices rose on Monday as ongoing supply cuts led by producer club OPEC kept markets relatively tight, but Brent remained below USD 70 per barrel on concerns over an ongoing trade war between the United States and China.
May 27, 07:47 AM (IST)
May 27, 07:32 AM (IST)
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
