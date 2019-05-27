App
May 27, 2019 08:32 AM IST

Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates lower opening for Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India.

highlights

  • May 27, 08:39 AM (IST)

    Brokerage View: Source - CNBC-TV18:

    Morgan Stanley on IGL
    Overweight call, target at Rs 351 per share
    Reported Q4 earnings that beat our EBITDA estimate & consensus by 9%

    Nomura on IGL
    Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 400 per share
    Q4 ahead driven by solid 17% volume growth

    Jefferies on IGL
    Buy rating, target at Rs 340 per share
    Volume growth stronger than expected; margin below estimates

    Kotak Institutional Equities on IGL
    Sell rating, target raised to Rs 260 from Rs 250 per share
    Raise EPS estimates by 3-4% 

    Deutsche Bank on IGL
    Buy rating, target raised to Rs 375 from Rs 360 per share
    CNG volume growth highest in 28 quarters

    Nomura on Ashok Leyland
    Neutral call, target raised to Rs 97 from Rs 90 per share
    Valuations factor in the downcycle; next upcycle unlikely before FY22

    CLSA on Ashok Leyland
    Sell rating, target at Rs 65 per share
    Q4 volumes rose 1% YoY, while EBITDA fell 5% YoY 

    UBS on Ashok Leyland
    Sell rating, target at Rs 80 per share
    Profit ahead of consensus on utilisation of tax credit from LCV biz merger 
    Outlook for FY20 & 21 growth is muted

    Kotak Institutional Equities on Ashok Leyland
    Maintain buy rating, target cut to Rs 130 from Rs 140 per share
    Stock valuations are attractive at 11x FY20e EPS
    Expect company to deliver 6% EBITDA CAGR over FY19-21

    Jefferies on Whirlpool
    Hold rating, target cut to Rs 1,560 from Rs 1,625 per share
    Steady quarter; positives priced in; key risks prevail

    CLSA on Dish TV
    Retain buy rating; target cut to Rs 60 from Rs 70 per share
    Migration impacts ARPU & additions; Essel group deleveraging a must
    Cut estimates by 1-9% to factor in Q4 performance

    Kotak Institutional Equities on JSW Steel
    Maintain reduce, target cut to Rs 255 from Rs 265 per share
    Good quarter but a challenging year ahead

    Kotak Institutional Equities on Whirlpool
    Maintain sell call, target at Rs 1,220 per share
    Expect 12% EPS CAGR over FY19-21
    Cut FY20-21E EPS estimates by 4-5%; sell stays on expensive valuations

    Deutsche Bank on Grasim
    Buy rating, target at Rs 1,075 per share
    Q4 result disappoints on weaker margin

    Credit Suisse on Ashok Leyland
    Maintain neutral, target at Rs 94 per share
    Q4 In-line; pre-buy to provide a near-term trigger

    Credit Suisse on Page Industries
    Downgrade to underperform from neutral, target cut to Rs 18,700 from Rs 23,221 per share
    Q4 results significantly below estimates; profit declines 20.4% YoY

    CLSA on IGL
    Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 390 per share
    Record volume growth across segments drives beat

    CLSA on JSW Steel
    Sell rating, target at Rs 225 per share
    Margin outlook weak while capex is rising 

    CLSA on NCC
    Buy rating, target raised to Rs 145 from Rs 140 per share
    FY19 PAT up 91% YoY, but politics drive no guidance

    CLSA on NTPC
    Buy rating, target at Rs 157 per share
    Double-digit PAT growth led by lower under recoveries & surcharges

  • May 27, 08:24 AM (IST)

    Asian market trade higher: Asia stocks edged up early on Monday, and the euro was confined to a narrow range after the weekend’s European Parliament elections highlighted the deepening political fragmentation of the 28-country bloc.

  • May 27, 08:03 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices rose on Monday as ongoing supply cuts led by producer club OPEC kept markets relatively tight, but Brent remained below USD 70 per barrel on concerns over an ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

  • May 27, 07:47 AM (IST)

  • May 27, 07:32 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

