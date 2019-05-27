Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates lower opening for Indian indices

Brokerage View: Source - CNBC-TV18:

Morgan Stanley on IGL

Overweight call, target at Rs 351 per share

Reported Q4 earnings that beat our EBITDA estimate & consensus by 9%

Nomura on IGL

Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 400 per share

Q4 ahead driven by solid 17% volume growth

Jefferies on IGL

Buy rating, target at Rs 340 per share

Volume growth stronger than expected; margin below estimates

Kotak Institutional Equities on IGL

Sell rating, target raised to Rs 260 from Rs 250 per share

Raise EPS estimates by 3-4%

Deutsche Bank on IGL

Buy rating, target raised to Rs 375 from Rs 360 per share

CNG volume growth highest in 28 quarters

Nomura on Ashok Leyland

Neutral call, target raised to Rs 97 from Rs 90 per share

Valuations factor in the downcycle; next upcycle unlikely before FY22

CLSA on Ashok Leyland

Sell rating, target at Rs 65 per share

Q4 volumes rose 1% YoY, while EBITDA fell 5% YoY

UBS on Ashok Leyland

Sell rating, target at Rs 80 per share

Profit ahead of consensus on utilisation of tax credit from LCV biz merger

Outlook for FY20 & 21 growth is muted

Kotak Institutional Equities on Ashok Leyland

Maintain buy rating, target cut to Rs 130 from Rs 140 per share

Stock valuations are attractive at 11x FY20e EPS

Expect company to deliver 6% EBITDA CAGR over FY19-21

Jefferies on Whirlpool

Hold rating, target cut to Rs 1,560 from Rs 1,625 per share

Steady quarter; positives priced in; key risks prevail

CLSA on Dish TV

Retain buy rating; target cut to Rs 60 from Rs 70 per share

Migration impacts ARPU & additions; Essel group deleveraging a must

Cut estimates by 1-9% to factor in Q4 performance

Kotak Institutional Equities on JSW Steel

Maintain reduce, target cut to Rs 255 from Rs 265 per share

Good quarter but a challenging year ahead

Kotak Institutional Equities on Whirlpool

Maintain sell call, target at Rs 1,220 per share

Expect 12% EPS CAGR over FY19-21

Cut FY20-21E EPS estimates by 4-5%; sell stays on expensive valuations

Deutsche Bank on Grasim

Buy rating, target at Rs 1,075 per share

Q4 result disappoints on weaker margin

Credit Suisse on Ashok Leyland

Maintain neutral, target at Rs 94 per share

Q4 In-line; pre-buy to provide a near-term trigger

Credit Suisse on Page Industries

Downgrade to underperform from neutral, target cut to Rs 18,700 from Rs 23,221 per share

Q4 results significantly below estimates; profit declines 20.4% YoY

CLSA on IGL

Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 390 per share

Record volume growth across segments drives beat

CLSA on JSW Steel

Sell rating, target at Rs 225 per share

Margin outlook weak while capex is rising

CLSA on NCC

Buy rating, target raised to Rs 145 from Rs 140 per share

FY19 PAT up 91% YoY, but politics drive no guidance

CLSA on NTPC

Buy rating, target at Rs 157 per share

Double-digit PAT growth led by lower under recoveries & surcharges